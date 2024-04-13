Ben Shephard reveals clash with rarely-seen wife Annie at Richmond home

Spring has finally sprung with warmer temperatures having swept across the nation this week, although it seems to have prompted a disagreement in Ben Shephard's house.
The This Morning presenter was keen to enjoy the warmer weather and get to a spot of gardening, however, it appears that his wife Annie had different views as she set up a sun lounger in the middle of the couple's lawn at their Richmond home.
Ben took to his Instagram Stories to share an image of the wooden sun lounger in the middle of a path around their plants and lamented: "Spring has finally sprung and yes @annieshepharddesign has nicked my lawn."
The couple certainly have a beautiful lawn at their home in south-west London and it is filled to the brim with plants with several potted ones occupying the foreground of Ben's photo and a variety of foliage in the background, giving it a jungle feel.
A white wooden shed also stood at the back of their garden with several trees growing near it.
Ben and wife Annie married in 2004, and despite Ben's high-profile as a television presenter, Annie and the couple's two sons often keep out of the spotlight.
In conversation with close friend Kate Thornton, Ben revealed on her podcast, White Wine Question Time: "We met at university - so you knew Annie when I just got into the telly - and I was sort of a mere puppy when it came to the world of broadcasting media.
"She has been through all this with me - the highs and the lows of all that experience. And she is still here, somehow is still putting up with me which to this day, I can't quite believe that I am extraordinarily lucky."
Back in November, Ben shared an image of his wife as the couple enjoyed a beautiful date night out, that saw Annie posing in front of a set of lit-up angel wings.
For the outing, Annie nailed cosy-chic in a pair of stylish jeans, a navy velvet blazer and a pair of black suede boots. She accessorised with a quilted bag and wore her raven tresses down loose in a centre part.
Aside from being a hands-on mother, Annie is also a qualified garden designer. She attended the London College of Garden Design and is passionate about creating soulful spaces with plenty of character.
