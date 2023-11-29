Ben Shephard shares glamorous photo of rarely-seen wife Annie

GMB host Ben Shephard has shared a sweet snapshot of his wife Annie looking ultra-glamorous in a figure-hugging co-ord.

In a photo shared to Instagram Stories, Annie is pictured posing in front of a large light display complete with angel wings. The mother-of-two looked positively radiant as she beamed for the camera with her arms reaching into the air.

© Instagram Annie shone brightly in her glam get-up

For the festive outing, Annie nailed cosy-chic in a pair of stylish jeans, a navy velvet blazer and a pair of black suede boots. She accessorised with a quilted bag and wore her raven tresses down loose in a centre part.

WATCH: Ben Shephard makes rare comments about wife Annie during GMB appearance

Captioning the image, Ben penned a sweet message which read: "Found a Xmas angel! [heart-eye emoji] @annieshepharddesign."

© Getty Images The couple said "I do" in 2004

Lovebirds Ben and Annie exchanged vows in 2004. The university sweethearts tied the knot on a private island off the coast of Devon, and Annie looked every inch the beautiful bride in a chic fur coat which she wore layered over her wedding dress.

Together they share two sons: Sam, 18, and Jack, 15. While Ben keeps much of his family life under wraps, the presenter has occasionally shared rare insights into his relationship with Annie.

In conversation with close friend Kate Thornton, Ben revealed on her podcast, White Wine Question Time: "We met at university - so you knew Annie when I just got into the telly - and I was sort of a mere puppy when it came to the world of broadcasting media.

© Instagram Ben and Annie live in London with their two boys

"She has been through all this with me - the highs and the lows of all that experience. And she is still here, somehow is still putting up with me which to this day, I can't quite believe that I am extraordinarily lucky."

Aside from being a hands-on mother, Annie is also a qualified garden designer. She attended the London College of Garden Design and is passionate about creating soulful spaces with plenty of character.

© Getty Images Annie is a qualified garden designer

While Annie very rarely shares a glimpse inside her own home, the brunette beauty did offer fans a sneak peek inside her stunning abode during the Halloween season.

Taking to Instagram, the designer uploaded a fabulous image of her living room table decked out with decorative glass pumpkins, amber-hued candles and autumnal foliage.

She captioned the image: "Happy Halloween everyone," adding a pumpkin emoji.

Unsurprisingly, fans and friends went wild in the comments section, with one writing: "Wish I had knocked on your door. Lovely display," while a second chimed in: "That looks stunning."

A third wrote: "Just lovely. Love the wallpaper, can you tell me where it's from please," and a fourth sweetly added: "Amazing," followed by a clapping hand emoji.