Ben Shephard melts hearts with sweet photo of rarely-seen wife Annie

Ben Shephard might be in the public eye with shows like Good Morning Britain and Tipping Point, but the star generally opts to keep his family out of the spotlight, including his sweetheart, wife Annie.

However, on Saturday, the presenter shared a gorgeous photo of the duo as he celebrated being at the Happy Place Festival alongside his partner, and close friends Fearne Cotton and Jonnie Wilkinson. Ben shared several dreamy snaps taken during the day, including one where Annie sweetly rested her head on her beloved as they sat in a field enjoying the sunshine.

Annie looked radiant in the photo, wearing a camo-coloured shirt as she looked into the camera, while her husband looked suave in a thin blue jumper.

The dad-of-two also posed with Fearne inside a shaded tent that would have been keeping them cool during the hot day and a photograph of himself meeting English rugby great Jonnie, with the pair both flashing a huge grin.

© Instagram Ben and Annie headed to a festival

In a touching caption, Ben penned: "My happiest of places!! Thanks @fearnecotton such a special event that's so authentic it's magical. So so proud of you, me and @annieshepharddesign loved it. Great to see @jonnywilkinsonofficial too, I love him too. The performance of @motionhouse reminded me why I wanted to study dance all those years ago, then the struggle I had to stand up afterwards reminded me of why I don't dance now."

Fans were practically left speechless over Ben's impressive collage, with many only sharing heart emojis in the comments, although upon hearing of his previous days of dancing, one follower hoped that the star might make an appearance on Strictly Come Dancing.

© getty Ben and Annie are young sweethearts

Ben has been married to wife Annie Perks since 2004, and next year they will celebrate their 20th anniversary. The couple, who first met when they were in their early twenties while in university, tied the knot on a private island off the coast of Devon, surrounded by a small number of friends and family.

The presenter has previously given fans an insight into their relationship. During a chat with close friend Kate Thornton on her podcast White Wine Question Time, Ben opened up about the early days of their relationship and meeting Annie when they were both students at the University of Birmingham.

Annie usually stays out of the spotlight

"We met at university - so you knew Annie when I just got into the telly - and I was sort of a mere puppy when it came to the world of broadcasting media," he explained.

"She has been through all this with me - the highs and the lows of all that experience. And she is still here, somehow is still putting up with me which to this day, I can't quite believe that I am extraordinarily lucky."

The couple share two sons together

During an edition of Good Morning Britain, the presenter revealed his partner's love of gardening, and the "joy" that she can experience after successfully growing produce in the family's garden.

Together, the pair share two teenage sons, Sam, 18, and Jack, 15. Last month, the presenter delighted fans with a rare clip of his boys as they watched their team West Ham United triumph over ACF Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final.

Ben previously revealed he absolutely loves this photo of wife Annie with their boys

Ben's sons looked so much like their father as they jumped for joy during a goal from the Hammers, even carrying on their dynamic celebrations as the football team were handed their medals.

Ben's celebrations even continued onto the next day into the Good Morning Britain studios, with the presenter looking giddy with joy while also playing with two bubble guns.