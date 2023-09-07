Kamala Harris' stepdaughter Ella Emhoff's Baywatch-style swimsuit was sure to turn heads

The US Vice President stepdaughter has an edgy sense of style

Ella Emhoff's modeling career has gone from strength to strength over recent years, but even off the catwalk, Kamala Harris' stepdaughter knows how to make a bold statement.

The knitwear designer and model took to Instagram back in 2021 with a selection of photos which fans are still talking about.

One image in particular stood out as she rocked a bright red swimsuit which wouldn't have been out of place on Baywatch.

WATCH: Ella Emhoff struts her stuff on the catwalk

In true edgy, Ella style, she hadn't teamed her one-piece with a flotation device or posted a slow-motion video of herself jogging down the beach. Instead, she was lounging on a boat and wore one of her funky knitted hats.

Fans of the Vice President's stepchild commented on the image at the time and wrote: "It's all about the red speedo for me sweetie," and, "you are so lovely".

Another added: "The swimsuit, the topo chico, the glasses. You're a dream."

© Photo: Instagram

Ella -who also showed off her tattoos and unshaven armpits - looked very different from her recent appearance in Vanity Fair, in which she wore a long, glamorous Dior gown.

In the interview for the magazine, she spoke about her modeling contract and her edgy look revealing her plans to ditch her infamous curly mullet for something bigger.

© Getty Images Ella is proud of her unique and edgy look

Ella said: "I am growing my hair out. Heard it here first. It had its moment, and I want to move on from the mullet. I'm ready for the big curly mane."

True to her word, Ella soon after rocked a very different look and continues to style her hair in a longer look which she often fashions into braids.

Ella now has legions of Instagram fans who love watching her ever-evolving look on social media and on the catwalk too.

The 24-year-old was signed by IMG Models after her appearance at the Presidential inauguration in a Miu Miu coat went viral, but forging a career in the modeling world wasn't something she ever planned on doing.

© Kristy Sparow Ella walked the runway during the Cecilie Bahnsen Womenswear Fall Winter show in Paris

She told The New York Times: "I was pretty surprised when everything with IMG was happening because when I was younger, I never saw that as being part of my timeline.

"As someone who, like a lot of young girls out there, had self-confidence issues, it is intimidating and scary to go into this world that is hyper-focused on you and the body."

© Instagram/Ella Emhoff Ella is also a knitwear designer

But she hopes to be a "part of that change," and make a bold statement for herself and young women and give them the confidence to be who they want to be.

