Calvin Harris and Vick Hope's complete relationship timeline revealed

DJ Calvin Harris and BBC Radio 1 host Vick Hope dazzled fans on Saturday as they made a glittering red carpet appearance at the 2024 BRIT Awards. The duo, who rarely step out together, dressed up to the nines, with Vick, 34, rocking a corseted black dress, whilst her beau Calvin looked his usual dapper self in a caramel suit and matching brogues.

The evening was a star-studded occasion, with Calvin scooping the award for Best Dance Act. During his acceptance speech, he paid tribute to singer Ellie Goulding whilst also thanking his "beautiful wife" Vick. Take a look in the video below...

"Ellie, I wouldn't be on this stage this year if it wasn't for you, what you brought to 'Miracles' was absolutely unbelievable, and I couldn't have done it with anyone else in this room," he said, before adding: "And I want to say thank you to my beautiful wife."

Vick and Calvin's relationship timeline from their awkward date debacle to their fairytale wedding…

Vick rejects Calvin © Getty Images Whilst the smitten couple are currently on cloud nine, it hasn't always been sunshine and rainbows for Vick and Calvin. In an eye-opening interview with You Magazine, Vick explained how she rejected Calvin when he initially asked her out on a date back in 2007. "It's something that we laughed about on our first proper date," she revealed. "We still laugh about it now." She also spoke about the incident during a chat on Capital FM's Breakfast Show in 2018. Opening up to radio host Roman Kemp, she explained: "I was 19, and I said no and I went off with either Scouting for Girls, or The Wombats. I don't know which. "I thought they were going to be bigger but no, it turns out Calvin Harris was going to turn into an Adonis."

A blossoming romance © Getty Images Rumours of a possible romance between the pair started swirling in early 2022. And in May, the couple sparked engagement rumours after Vick was photographed wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring whilst at Chelsea Flower Show with her beau Calvin. In August 2022, Vick appeared to allude to her romance with Calvin during an interview with Waitrose's Weekend magazine. "I'm the happiest I've ever been," she said. "It sounds so gushing, but I've worked out what makes me happy… It just takes time - it's about getting older, and surrounding yourself with the right people and the right things… and to just try to have fun. Life is too short." Meanwhile, during an exclusive chat with HELLO! Magazine, Vick said: "You know what, I was very overwhelmed by the interest in it [engagement] but I'm keeping my private life private. I've never really experienced this before about my private life, but it's just for us."

Love in Ibiza © Instagram The duo have remained incredibly private about their romance over the years. In a bid to keep details of their relationship under wraps, Calvin whisked Vick out to his sprawling 138-acre farm in Ibiza which he purchased after selling his two multi-million pound homes in Los Angeles. The idyllic farm is called Terra Masia and is Ibiza's largest organic farm, producing vegetables, eggs, wine and farm-to-table meals. It also plays host to a plethora of events including weddings. During their blissful time on the farm, Calvin reportedly even popped the question underneath a grand tree on the property.