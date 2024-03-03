Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris praises wife Vick Hope live on stage in rare moment of PDA

Calvin Harris, the former boyfriend of Taylor Swift, made a rare comment about his new wife Vick Hope on Saturday, as he was honored at the 2024 Brit Awards.

Picking up the award for Best Dance Act, he began by dedicating the award to Danny Rampling's Love Groove Dance Party before giving thanks to Ellie Goulding, who featured on his hit track 'Miracles'.

"Ellie, I wouldn't be on this stage this year if it wasn't for you, what you bought to 'Miracles' was absolutely unbelievable, and I couldn't have done it with anyone else in this room." He then thanked an old friend who is now working with the musician, before concluding: "And I want to say thank you to my beautiful wife."

See the sweet moment Calvin Harris praises wife Vick Hope live on stage

As the cameras panned to Vick, who was wearing a stunning silver embellished mini dress, she had her hands covering her face as she beamed up at Calvin.

Later in the evening, host Roman Kemp sat alongside the pair and did a shot of "Harry Styles' bath water" together. Calvin then shared he had a small issue with the Brits, questioning why they "got rid of the dance category for the last 10, 15 years when it's the biggest genre in the UK".

© Dave Benett Vick and Calvin attend The BRIT Awards 2024

To apologize, Roman did a shot of the "bathwater" with Calvin, with Calvin joking he enjoyed it, and taking the bottle from Roman.

Harry is also a former beau of 34-year-old singer Taylor.

© JMEnternational Calvin and Vick wed in 2023

Calvin, 40, and British TV presenter Vick, 34, kept the early days of their relationship under wraps, spending time together in private at Calvin's 138-acre farm in Ibiza, which he bought after selling two multi-million pound homes in Los Angeles. The farm, called Terra Masia, is Ibiza's largest organic farm, producing vegetables, eggs, wine and farm-to-table meals, as well as hosting special events including weddings although the couple opted not to get married on its grounds, instead tying the knot in Northumberland, England.

Reports claim that Calvin flew Vick out for secret visits to the farm and that he popped the question in 2022 underneath a grand tree on the property.

© Getty Images Taylor and Calvin dated for over a year

When asked about the moment at HELLO!'s Inspiration Awards that same year, she said: "You know what, I was very overwhelmed by the interest in it [engagement] but I'm keeping my private life private. I've never really experienced this before, [interest] about my private life, but it's just for us."

Calvin previously dated Taylor between March 2015 to June 2016, and together they co-wrote the smash club hit 'This is What You Came For,' which featured Rihanna. They made many red carpet appearances together, but after calling it quits, it is thought that it may not have ended all too well as the 'Summer hitmaker shaded his ex in a tweet in reference to her then-feud with Katy Perry.