Calvin Harris gazes adoringly at fiancée Vick Hope in ultra-rare intimate snap

Calvin Harris and Vick Hope are incredibly private about their romance, rarely being photographed together or speaking about one another, so when Radio 1 DJ Vick shared an intimate snap of the duo on holiday, fans understandably went wild.

The snap, which was ninth in a carousel of 10 holiday photos in an Instagram post, saw the couple lounging on a yacht, with Vick in a tiny bikini. Vick looked up at Calvin, who gazed down adoringly at her.

Fans were thrilled with the photo, with one commenting: "Photo 9 is what the people needed," and: "Calvin Harris is the luckiest man on earth," to which another fan replied: "I don’t think she’s done too badly either!!"

© Instagram Calvin Harris and Vick Hope are rarely pictured together

The photos were taken onboard a boat while they were holidaying on the Spanish island of Formentera, near Ibiza, which is a special place for the duo who reportedly got engaged at Calvin Harris's farm on the island in 2022.

Calvin Harris and Vick Hope have been dating since late 2021, and keep their relationship between the two of them for the most part, though Vick has spoken of moving in with the superstar DJ during her radio show, which she co-hosts with I'm A Celebrity star Jordan North.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! Vick gave a few details on her wedding plans, explaining: "You know what, I was very overwhelmed by the interest in it but I'm keeping my private life private. I've never really experienced 'this' before about my private life, but it's just for us."

© Instagram Vick's Radio 1 co-host Jordan North joined her on holiday

Vick has been more open in the last few weeks, sharing another photo of her and Calvin at a festival in Ibiza last week. In the candid photo, Vick sits on Calvin's lap and once again, fans loved the insight into their relationship.

"It was the photo with Calvin that got me," while a second commented: "Loved it all, and so lovely to see a photo of you & @calvinharris you look lovely together," and a third added: "An actual picture with actual @calvinharris."

© Karwai Tang Calvin Harris and Vick Hope keep their relationship private for the most part

Though the couple are clearly deeply in love, Vick, 33, previously confessed that she turned down Calvin's advances when they first met when she was 19.

Speaking to former Capital FM colleague Roman Kemp, Vick explained: "He looked how he used to look, I was shallow, I was 19, and I said no and I went off with either Scouting for Girls, or The Wombats, I don’t know which, I thought they were going to be bigger but no, it turns out Calvin Harris was going to turn into an Adonis."

We're glad they got together in the end!

