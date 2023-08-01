Strictly's Vick Hope sparks fan response as she posts rare photo with fiancé Calvin Harris

Although Capital FM star Vick Hope and legendary DJ Calvin Harris got engaged last year, the pair often keep their relationship out of the public eye, so fans got excited when they posed together during the week.

Vick shared the photo on her Instagram feed as she hosted BBC Radio 1's coverage of Dance Weekend, where Calvin will be performing. The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant shared several snaps of her and co-star Jordan North as they prepared for the event and several behind-the-scenes glimpses, but another look saw her in the crowd at one of the performances, where she had been joined by Calvin.

The Scottish DJ was lovingly embracing his partner, with their heads nestled together. Vick looked absolutely ravishing in a psychedelic halterneck top and matching mini skirt, while Calvin struck a casual pose in a bold shirt and jeans.

© Instagram Vick and Calvin shared a rare photo together

Vick didn't reference her beloved in her caption, instead writing: "Broadcasting Friday & Saturday from the White Isle bringing you @bbcradio1's Dance Weekend, a bloody excellent time."

Fans loved the sweet moment between the pair, as one said: "It was the photo with Calvin that got me," while a second commented: "Loved it all, and so lovely to see a photo of you & @calvinharris you look lovely together," and a third added: "An actual picture with actual @calvinharris."

But others were focused on Vick's pristine fashion sense, as a fourth follower enthused: "Oh MY GOODNESS, the tassel dress!!" and a fifth shared: "Loving the tasseled leotard skirt."

© Instagram Vick was joined by co-star Jordan North

Vick and Calvin got engaged in May 2022, however, they keep their romance out of the spotlight, and speaking exclusively to HELLO! earlier in the year, the radio DJ opened up about why they keep their relationship private.

Speaking about their upcoming wedding, she explained: "You know what, I was very overwhelmed by the interest in it but I'm keeping my private life private. I've never really experienced 'this' before about my private life, but it's just for us."

Vick and Calvin are keeping their wedding plans under wraps

Despite going strong at the moment, Vick previously confessed that she turned down Calvin's advances when they first met, back when she was 19. Speaking to Roman Kemp, she explained: "He looked how he used to look, I was shallow, I was 19, and I said no and I went off with either Scouting for Girls, or The Wombats, I don’t know which, I thought they were going to be bigger but no, it turns out Calvin Harris was going to turn into an Adonis."

Calvin reportedly popped the question to the Radio 1 DJ under a tree at Terra Masia, Ibiza's largest certified organic farm boasting 56 hectares of countryside. Vick was later spotted wearing her east-west emerald cut diamond engagement ring on a delicate gold band as she attended the Chelsea Flower Show in May.