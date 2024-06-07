Carrie Johnson stuns in snake-print bikini during idyllic beach holiday

Carrie Johnson might be a busy mum to three young children, but that hasn't stopped her from upping the style stakes on their latest fun-filled family holiday.

The 36-year-old shares Wilfred, four, Romy, two, and 11-month-old Frank with her husband, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The fivesome are currently soaking up the sun in an idyllic - yet undisclosed - location, with Carrie sharing some sweet snapshots for her fans to see on Instagram.

And they were seriously impressed by her latest Story. Carrie posted a photo showing her posing with eldest son Wilfred standing behind her. She is wearing a statement snake print bikini featuring a lace-up front, and has accessorised with three necklaces - one of which pays tribute to her kids, with the letters W, R and F clearly visible.

© Instagram Carrie showed off her snake print bikini in a selfie

Carrie has posted a number of snapshots from the holiday; on Wednesday she uploaded gorgeous images showing her young children playing together on the beach and enjoying a family walk.

In another photo, baby boy Frank can be seen sitting up in a high chair, looking out to the shore.

The Johnson family have had a jet-set few months, with trips to both Los Angeles and Morocco.

© Instagram Carrie shares a photo of her daughter Romy and son Wilfred looking out into the ocean

During her Morocco visit, Carrie posted: "Last week - before I became a duck mum (!) - @annaelerihart and I took the kids to Morocco for a few days. We stayed in a little guesthouse I’ve been going to for over 10 years so it was v cool to go back with my gang, although poor Frank spent most of the time in teething hell.

"He seemed so poorly one night I nearly took him to hospital in Marrakech, I was so worried. It’s so hard seeing the little ones in pain and still no sign of any pesky teeth!"

Carrie and Boris, 59, married three years ago in an intimate Catholic ceremony at Westminster Cathedral attended by just thirty guests. The family live in the picturesque Oxfordshire village of Brightwell-cum-Sotwell and their sprawling £3.8 million home is the perfect place to raise their three young children.

© getty Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson

Carrie occasionally shares glimpses of her children's outdoorsy life on her Instagram account, which range from the kids tending to their pet chicks and ducks to enjoying delicious picnics al fresco.

Just last month, Wilfred celebrated his fourth birthday, and Carrie took to Instagram to share the sweetest caption: "My eldest turned 4 today. Wilfy. The boy with the biggest heart, the best laugh and the cheekiest grin. I can’t believe how lucky I am to get to see and hug you every day.

"This birthday felt a bit bittersweet as you’re growing up so fast now which is so exciting but also makes my heart hurt a little too. I can’t believe you’re off to school soon. Three has been such a magical age. I hope four is just as good. I’m so proud of you."