Mark Consuelos teases potential for grandchildren with Kelly Ripa

Mark Consuelos revealed he is thinking of what it might be like to have grandchildren with Kelly Ripa.

The former All My Children star gave a heartfelt response to the question of what the secret might be to his long relationship with Kelly Ripa, with whom he now hosts Live with Kelly and Mark.

© Mike Coppola Mark and Kelly at the Academy Awards

Part of his response, which really prioritized communication and talking about the future, included a brief glimpse into the couple's own future. The actor revealed to Mr Feel Good that now their three kids are all adults, there is "talk about grandchildren."

He added: "We’re designing things around that — we want to be the magnets, we want to be the favorite grandparents. So we’re building the magnets so they have to come to us."

“It’s those kinds of conversations that really tie us together", he added.

The couple share three kids: Michael Joseph, 26, Lola Grace, 22, and Joaquin Antonio, 20. They have been together since 1996 when they got married, having met in 1995 on the set of All My Children.

But what is the secret to their 27 year marriage? Mark's advice was to "find someone that you enjoy walking on the beach with, talking about the future, about what you want."

He added: "We did that when we were 24 years old, and we still do it now. Like, ‘Wouldn’t it be great if we could do this?’ I never want to stop doing that, dreaming about what we could do."

© @kellyripa Instagram Kelly and Mark co-host Live with Kelly and Mark

The actor revealed that the couple can be incredibly different at times, as he characterized himself as "highly annoying" and his wife as "extremely patient".

"I would say that’s definitely a big factor in our relationship — her patience", he said.

WATCH: Inside Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ first apartment together - and it’s a far cry from their $27 million townhouse The couple have been together for 27 years

Indeed, Mark had nothing but loving words for his wife and co-host, as he explained “she definitely challenges me in the best possible ways,”

“I’m just crazy about her when I look at her. Something happens. That was the initial thing — I can’t not be with this person", he added.

In addition to the heartfelt statement, he described their bond as going beyond allegiance. In fact, he suggested that "allegiance is probably not a strong enough word".

"I know she has my back, and I hope she knows I have her’s. And I love the fact that as we go on, especially as it’s been 27 years now, the chapters in the book of our love story are just so different. Every chapter is so unique — and we have so many great memories."