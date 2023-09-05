Kelly Ripa glows in sheer white dress in sun-soaked beach photos from family vacation with Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa is soaking up the last bits of summer before heading back to Live! with Kelly and Mark with a sunshine-filled vacation alongside her husband Mark Consuelos and their family.

As summer officially came to an end with Labor Day weekend, the beloved Live! host shared a video montage of her latest beach getaway, full of sun-kissed snaps with family and friends.

In the video, which you can see below, the All My Children alum is seen spending time in the sun with her children Michael, 26, Lola, 22, and Joaquin, 20, before the family-of-five disbands for the fall as the youngest heads back to college at University of Michigan.

Kelly took to Instagram over the weekend and shared an impressive video montage of her vacation, fittingly set to Beyoncé's hit song "Summer Renaissance," which includes a sampling of Donna Summer's iconic "I Feel Love."

In the video, she included photos of the sunsets they enjoyed, plenty of swimsuit-clad dips into the ocean, walks by the beach, sun-kissed, filter-free selfies with Mark, and more.

She captioned the farewell to summer vacation with: "It's so good… #SummerRenaissance. Happy Labor Day!" and her fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over all the sweet vacation snaps.

© Instagram Kelly shared plenty of sun-kissed photos

"How proud you must be of your gorgeous family!!" one fan wrote, as others added: "Looks like a fabulous weekend!!" and: "Great pics Kelly. Thanks for sharing your family with us," as well as: "So happy you guys enjoyed your summer! But so happy to have you guys back for Live!" plus another fan also wrote: "I love your family Kelly. You all look wonderful."

With the post, Kelly officially said goodbye to summer and hello to a new season of Live! with Kelly and Mark.

© Instagram The Live! host enjoyed walks and drinks by the water

She followed up her vacation post with the latest trailer for her morning talk show's brand new season, writing: "We're baaaack…" and tagged Mark.

© Instagram Youngest Consuelo-Ripa kid Joaquin is headed back to college

Fans were equally as excited for the return of Live!, and took to the comments section again to write: "I like this show so much with Kelly and Mark. I really like them. They're a lot of fun and a good inspiration," and: "So super excited for you guys to be back live," as well as: "Can't wait! It's been a long summer!!!"

© Instagram Kelly and Mark said goodbye to the beach and hello to a new season of Live!

Live! with Kelly and Mark is officially back for its 36th season (it's second with new host Mark) this Tuesday, September 5th on ABC.

