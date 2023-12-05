Anderson Cooper reveals $350 toy son Wyatt is obsessed with, declares Kelly Ripa as 'the best' gift giver

Anderson Cooper is learning the hard way how attached a young kid can become with a favorite toy, and just how quickly they can move on from the obsession too!

The veteran CNN anchor, 56, first became a dad in 2020 when he and his former partner Benjamin Maisani – who he continues to co-parent with – welcomed son Wyatt Morgan through surrogacy, followed by another son, Sebastian Luke, who turns two in February, in 2022.

Now, with the holiday season up ahead, the All There Is podcast host has gifting on his mind, especially after the recent loss of his eldest son Wyatt's most beloved teddy bear.

Anderson stopped by his good friends' Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' recently rebranded morning show Live! with Kelly and Mark on December 5, and the longtime couple quickly inquired on the status of little Wyatt's bear.

As Mark pointed out, last time the father-of-two was on the show, the three TV mainstays sent their loyal viewers on a frantic hunt for Wyatt's lost bear, which was later ironically found in Anderson's car.

When asked about an update, Anderson coyly said he was "embarrassed" to share it, though he went on to reveal that during a recent trip to Paris his son had with Benjamin to visit relatives, the bear was sadly left behind, joking he had officially gone "global."

© Instagram Anderson shares his two sons with ex Benjamin

As Mark joked whether he'd notified Interpol and suggested the bear might be wandering through the 6th arrondissement, Anderson maintained he wasn't too concerned about launching yet another "international hunt," as not only does he have back up bears, but there's a brand new toy Wyatt is now consumed with.

The award-winning journalist revealed that Wyatt has officially replaced the bear with a brand new John Deere pedal bike in the shape of a bulldozer, describing it as "the greatest gift" that his three-year-old loves to drive in and out of the house. FAO Schwarz sells two versions of the John Deere tractor, one for $350 and one for $500.

© Instagram Wyatt is three and half years old

Still, the obsession once again may not last long, as Wyatt, who Anderson said is finally understanding the excitement of Christmas gifts, might be receiving a brand new and shiny toy to obsess over from Kelly and Mark themselves.

As Anderson confessed he's a "terrible" gift giver, he commended Kelly and Mark for being "the best gift givers on the planet."

© Getty Benjamin, Anderson and Mark in 2013

Though Kelly joked she was furious she hadn't thought up the John Deere kids' tractor herself, Anderson reassured her that the wooden ice cream stand the two got his kids on a previous occasion remains among the "greatest" gifts they have received and continue to enjoy (along with the bear and tractor of course).

Anderson and Benjamin, who split in 2018 before becoming parents, live together, and split their time between a home in New York City and a second home in Connecticut.

© Getty Kelly and Anderson are longtime friends

The Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty author recently told People this is "this is the best time in my life… there is no doubt about it."

Describing his decision to cohabitate and co-parent with his ex as "very natural," he added: "I work nights, and so he's there at night. And we both wake up right before they wake up, get them their milk and spend the first couple of hours of the day just us with them."

