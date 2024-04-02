Kelly Ripa's son Joaquin's rare life update sparks major reaction as fans swoon over 'handsome' photos

Kelly Ripa's son Joaquin is living his best life in Michigan, where he has been studying at college for the past few years.

The youngest child of the Live with Kelly and Mark hosts is notoriously private, but delighted fans of the famous family over the weekend with a rare life update.

Taking to Instagram, the 21-year-old shared a number of photos from the past few weeks, including some pictures of himself taken during what appears to be a vacation somewhere warm.

Joaquin was pictured wearing a linen shirt, and looked just like his famous dad in the rare snapshots.

Comments included: "You look so handsome," and "Wow, you look so much like your dad!" as well as "Such a very handsome young man!"

Kelly Ripa's son Joaquin looked so grown up in a new series of photos

Joaquin has been living away from home since 2021, and was the first of Kelly and Mark's children to attend college outside of New York City, where the family live.

The 21-year-old is studying at the University of Michigan, and while his mom and dad miss having him so close to home, they make sure they visit him regularly.

They opened up about the transition in becoming empty nesters during an interview with People following Joaquin's move. "It was deep, it was like a loss," Mark told the publication.

Kelly added: "When Joaquin left, it was hard, the two of us and the dogs staring at each other, like 'Well, now what?'" "The first dinner I cooked, I'm not kidding, was for 12 people, and it was just the two of us. We sat there with this inordinate amount of food, neither one of us hungry at all."

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are incredibly proud of their son Joaquin

As well as studying drama, Joaquin is also on the University of Michigan wrestling team, and his famous parents often go to watch home games. Mark also told People that out of all their children, Joaquin is "a little reserved" and when it comes to watching his famous parents on Live, he likely wouldn't.

"Joaquin's a little reserved. But he would turn it on. He's a drama student and he could turn it on for that hour, but I think he probably wouldn't want to do that," he explained.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos with older children Lola and Michael

The couple's oldest son Michael, 26, is an aspiring actor and has appeared in several TV shows, including Riverdale, where he played a younger version of Hiram Lodge, his dad's character.

Michael lives in Bushwick, Brooklyn, and visits home regularly.

© Instagram Kelly and Mark with their three children

Their daughter, Lola, 22, is currently living at home after graduating from New York University with a music degree. She has released two singles and is spending a lot of time in London, where her boyfriend lives. She met him after studying there. for a semester as part of her college degree.

