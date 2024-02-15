Will Jennifer Lopez's child Emme to join her on tour? Star makes huge announcement that will delight fans

Jennifer Lopez is going to be going back on the road, and fans don't have long to wait either!

On Thursday February 15, the award-winning singer announced that she would be returning to the touring stage with This is Me... Now The Tour, her comeback following a five-year break.

This time around, the award-winning singer will be supported by her husband, Ben Affleck, too, and there are sure to be many fun moments along the way for Bennifer fans!

Following in the footsteps of Beyoncé and Blue Ivy, Madonna and her children and Mariah Carey and her twins, JLo might well bring out her child Emme onto the stage for the tour - and it wouldn't be the first time.

Emme joined her mom on the world's stage at the 2020 Super Bowl, showcasing their incredible singing talents in the process.

Jennifer Lopez has announced her This Is Me... Now tour

They also sang with their mom during her It's My Party tour back in 2019, so watch this space! The tour is bound to bring in big money too, with JLo's It's My Party tour earning over $50m, and selling out across the venues across the United States.

This is Me.. Now The Tour, will feature some of Jennifer's chart-breaking hits, as well as new songs from her album of the same name.

JLo is going back on the road - and her child Emme may well be joining her!

The tour kicks off on June 26 in Orlando, FL, at Kia Center, before moving across to Miami, Los Angeles, Toronto, her hometown of New York City, and more, before wrapping up in Houston, Texas, on August 31, at Toyota Center.

JLo's having an exciting start to the year, with Ben by her side every step of the way. The Let's Get Loud hitmaker opened up about their incredible love story, which saw them get back together 18 years after their relationship fell apart in 2004.

JLo's tour marks her first in five years

Jennifer opened up about their relationship during a candid conversation on The Kyle And Jackie O Show, while also reflecting on the initial breakup in 2004.

"I fell in love with the love of my life [earlier in my life] and for whatever reasons that we needed to grow and do other things," she shared.

© Jeff Kravitz Emme onstage with mom Jennifer Lopez

This period of growth saw them both engaging in different relationships, marriages and embracing parenthood with other partners. JLo is now putting their love story into a film. Along with her tour, she is releasing her album, This is Me.. Now, on February 16, and on the same day, she's releasing a "surrealistic, fantastical" musical film, This Is Me… Now: A Love Story, plus a documentary about the making of the film, out on February 27.

Talking to Variety ahead of the triple release (quadruple if you include the new news of her tour), JLo explained that she wanted to share some personal reflections in her film, and got candid about why her relationship ended with Ben the first time around.

© Getty Images Jennifer's tour will mark her first as Mrs Affleck

"Our relationship crumbled under the weight of the pressure," she said. "We lost a sense of ourselves, and we needed to separate because we didn't know how to survive it. I had to figure myself out, and he had to figure himself out."

Now it has been 20 years, and she further explained: "I've been on this journey, and I've been trying to figure it out… Now I feel like because Ben and I have rediscovered each other – and now that we're married – I have something to offer.

© Cedric Ribeiro JLo has fans around the world

"This is the defining piece of work that's going to close that chapter so I can move on to the next part of my life."

She maintained: "It's like, 'OK, so now I'm in a healthier, more loving, good relationship. I've gotten to this place where I feel more whole, to be more present in a relationship.' But what is that like? I get to live that, and that's even more challenging than the last 20 years."

