Blake Lively gives rare glimpse at luxurious bedroom with Ryan Reynolds

It's no surprise that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds live in a gorgeous home with their four children, James, Inez, Betty, and Olin. But as Blake has been supporting Ryan with the release of Deadpool and Wolverine, she gave fans a rare glimpse of their bedroom - and it's practically palatial.

Blake shared a picture of herself in full Ladypool-mode - a dark red, tight-fitting Versace fit embroidered with dark flowers, a quick photo before she attended the film's New York premiere. But the backdrop stood out, as she posed in her bedroom.

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Gigi Hadid and Hugh Jackman at the "Deadpool & Wolverine" New York Premiere

The edge of a plush looking king-sized bed in a grey upholstered frame peeked into the photo, with clothes on the duvet giving a lived in effect. She stood on a worn persian style rug that covered oak wood flooring.

On the right hand side of the frame, it looked as if there were a fur-covered seat, with a blanket beneath that gave a cosy vibe to the room. With a taupe and grey color scheme, the room looked relaxing - perfect for a great night's sleep.

© Blake Lively Instagram Blake showed off her amazing bedroom

But what lay behind Blake looked even more gorgeous, as she showed off the luxurious ensuite built into the room, boxed off by wooden walls. There was no door to the bathroom, meaning fans could see the decadently large shower with black and white tiles, and the edge of the free standing bathtub made of marble that lay in an arched nook. It certainly looked luxurious.

She captioned the bedroom photo of herself with a passionate speech about how her cameo in Deadpool had been a long time coming, truly dating back to around the time she first met her now-husband on the set of The Green Lantern.

© Blake Lively Instagram Ladypool

Blake explained that Ryan had "told me, our other costar, another superhero newby @taikawaititi and all of us about @deadpoolmovie for the first time. It was a 'meta' superhero. Most of us didn’t know what exactly meta meant back then. Except Taika bc he’s always been more brilliant than the rest of us mortals."

"We understood in theory, but how it would come together for an audience was murky, for everyone but him. It wasn’t a real dream. The movie was never gonna happen," she added.

© Gotham Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid arrive at the World Premiere of 'Deadpool & Wolverine' on July 22, 2024 in New York City.

"Just before all this in 2010, @robliefeld drew an unmasked Lady Deadpool for the first time, go to the next slide for his words. @deadpoolmovie wasn’t real. And Rob had no idea I was working with @vancityreynolds," Blake continued. "12 years later I read Rob’s post. A year after that, @deadpoolmovie 3 was filmed."

Blake's photo of herself comes as she attended the premiere for Ryan's film in the skintight Versace outfit, accompanied by Gigi Hadid who wore a corresponding yellow outfit. Together, they looked like the female versions of Deadpool and Wolverine - no doubt a hint to her cameo in the film as Ladypool.