Joan Collins, 90, and Elizabeth Hurley, 58, dance in fun video taken during glam lunch date

Elizabeth Hurley revealed last week that she had been spending quality time with Dame Joan Collins whilst they were both holidaying in France, and now the actresses have reunited once again for a glamourous lunch date.

Taking to Instagram, Elizabeth shared a fun video, which you can watch below, showing the pair having fun whilst in a restaurant in St. Tropez.

Elizabeth Hurley and Joan Collins enjoy fun lunch date in St. Tropez

"Lunch in beautiful St Tropez with the one and only @joancollinsdbe," she captioned the post.

In the clip, Elizabeth can be seen arriving at the restaurant whilst holding Joan's hand, the pair are later shown sitting next to each other at the table whilst jokingly dancing and offering each other food and drink.

© Instagram Elizabeth Hurley recently shared a photo of her and Joan Collins on set together

Whilst it initially looked like a girls' lunch date, the pair were joined by two more friends, including actor Christopher Biggins.

For the special day out in St. Tropez, Elizabeth pulled out all the stops and looked picture-perfect in a halter-neck dress which featured a low back, a straw hat and big sunglasses. As for Joan, she looked glamorous as usual in a white top, short-sleeved white and blue cardigan and a matching straw hat. She completed her look with big sunglasses and earrings.

© Instagram Elizabeth Hurley and Joan Collins together in St. Tropez

Elizabeth and Joan have been friends for years and have even worked together on the small screen. Back in 2015, Joan joined Elizabeth in her show The Royals, portraying her mother.

At the time, Elizabeth said of Joan: "We adore Joan Collins being on the set. We love it. We're all excited when Dame Joan comes on, and she's fabulous."

© Getty Images Joan and her husband Percy usually holiday in France

She added to InStyle: "I've known her for years and years and years. We've had two near misses in the past where we were going to play mother and daughter, and finally this came together.

She added: "It was a dream come true for both of us, because we play very well together—and her character is very interesting."