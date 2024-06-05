Hailey Bieber is calling her baby the most adorable name, sparking major fan debate

Hailey Bieber has been sharing her maternity journey on Instagram, and fans have been loving it. Since she announced the milestone occasion with husband Justin Bieber in May 2024, Hailey has kept fans abreast with how she's doing - including a number of baby bump shots.

© Instagram @rhode Hailey's followers think the baby might be a girl thanks to the pink themed photographs

But the 27-year-old socialite has given her unborn baby the cutest nickname, as she re-shared photos from her shoot with Saint Laurent on Instagram. While in the photo she doesn't look pregnant at all, with cinched waist and no bump in sight, she gave fans a little behind the scenes secret.

"Shot this four months preggy with little bean in my belly," she wrote, along with a bean emoji, showing that she'd nicknamed her unborn child 'bean'.

But this isn't the only adorable nickname her little one has received, as in a photo dump on May 24, she captioned the photo: "little cherry blossoms on my nails little cherry blossom in my belly".

The caption led some fans - desperate for any details about her unborn child - to believe that through naming her child 'cherry blossom', she'd even hinted to the child's gender.

© Instagram Throwback photo of Kylie Jenner and Hailey before from around 2016, shared by Kylie to her Instagram Stories June 2024

One fan wrote: "baby bieber is a girl", with celebratory emojis. Another commented: "ITS A GIRLLLLL?"

Other fans added to the excitement by exclaiming: "IT’S A GIRL!!!!!" and "A GIRL CONFIRMED AHHHHHH", although notably Hailey has yet to inform fans of the child's gender.

© Instagram/@haileybieber hailey bieber saint laurent pregnancy reveal

As she gets ready to become a first-time mom, her good friend Kylie Jenner also marveled at the duo being parents at 27. She shares Stormi and Aire with ex Travis Scott, and shared a throwback of the two with the caption: "We're moms now".

Hailey and Justin first revealed they were expecting a baby on May 9 with an adorable video showing the duo kissing and posing. Hailey wore white lace as she held her baby bump in the photos.