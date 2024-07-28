Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Inside Joanne Froggatt’s luxury baby shower with a Downton Abbey twist
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Joanne Froggatt wearing a red dress on Instagram© Instagram/nathalieeleni_beauty

Inside Joanne Froggatt’s luxury baby shower with a Downton Abbey twist

Joanne plays the role of Anna in Downton Abbey

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Joanne Froggatt looked positively glowing on Saturday as she headed to her babyshower! The Downton Abbey legend, who is very close to her due date, looked sensational as she enjoyed some precious time with her closest family and friends.

WATCH: Inside Joanne Froggatt's stunning garden

The event took place at London's Landmark Hotel, a stunning venue which is renowned for its beautiful, slightly 1920's decor - in short, very Downton Abbey, which was set during that era.

View post on Instagram
 

Guests looked to be enjoying afternoon tea as they made a fuss of the 43-year-old, who is expecting her first child very soon.

The former Coronation Street star looked super happy and glowing, with her trademark blonde hair loose and coiffed. She wore a totally bump-flattering floral dress, which she previously wore to the Wimbledon final two weeks ago.

pregnant woman in white maxi dress© Instagram
The actress looked radiant in a floral maxi dress at Wimbledon earlier this month

Joanne confirmed her pregnancy back in June at the Into Film Awards. 

Joanne Froggatt showing off her baby bump on the red carpet© Getty
The actress revealed her baby bump in June

She rocked a dazzling red frock which showed her growing bump in all its glory, and her makeup and hair were perfected by Nathalie Eleni.

Downton is back

Fans are super excited for the third Downton film, which is currently in production. It will and will return to the silver screen in September, just days before its 15th birthday. So exciting!

Michelle Dockery, Elizabeth McGovern and Laura Carmichael in Downton Abbey (2019)© Jaap Buitendijk / Focus Features
The third Downton Abbey film is coming soon

Fan favourites Hugh Bonneville and Elizabeth McGovern will both return for the new film as the Earl of Grantham and his wife Cora, along with Michelle Dockery and Laura Carmichael as sisters Mary and Edith, Jim Carter and Phyllis Logan as Charlie and Elsie Carson, Robert James-Collier, of course Joanne, Allen Leech and Penelope Wilton. What a line up!

The show is one of ITV's most popular and successful period dramas ever. It tells the story of the upper classes and their staff, during World War One and Two, the Spanish Influence, the 1923 British election.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More