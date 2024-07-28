Inside Joanne Froggatt’s luxury baby shower with a Downton Abbey twist

Joanne Froggatt looked positively glowing on Saturday as she headed to her babyshower! The Downton Abbey legend, who is very close to her due date, looked sensational as she enjoyed some precious time with her closest family and friends.

WATCH: Inside Joanne Froggatt's stunning garden

The event took place at London's Landmark Hotel, a stunning venue which is renowned for its beautiful, slightly 1920's decor - in short, very Downton Abbey, which was set during that era.

Guests looked to be enjoying afternoon tea as they made a fuss of the 43-year-old, who is expecting her first child very soon.

The former Coronation Street star looked super happy and glowing, with her trademark blonde hair loose and coiffed. She wore a totally bump-flattering floral dress, which she previously wore to the Wimbledon final two weeks ago.

© Instagram The actress looked radiant in a floral maxi dress at Wimbledon earlier this month

Joanne confirmed her pregnancy back in June at the Into Film Awards.

© Getty The actress revealed her baby bump in June

She rocked a dazzling red frock which showed her growing bump in all its glory, and her makeup and hair were perfected by Nathalie Eleni.

Downton is back

Fans are super excited for the third Downton film, which is currently in production. It will and will return to the silver screen in September, just days before its 15th birthday. So exciting!

© Jaap Buitendijk / Focus Features The third Downton Abbey film is coming soon

Fan favourites Hugh Bonneville and Elizabeth McGovern will both return for the new film as the Earl of Grantham and his wife Cora, along with Michelle Dockery and Laura Carmichael as sisters Mary and Edith, Jim Carter and Phyllis Logan as Charlie and Elsie Carson, Robert James-Collier, of course Joanne, Allen Leech and Penelope Wilton. What a line up!

The show is one of ITV's most popular and successful period dramas ever. It tells the story of the upper classes and their staff, during World War One and Two, the Spanish Influence, the 1923 British election.