Carrie Underwood showcases toned legs with micro-shorts and leather top during appearance that gets fans talking

Carrie Underwood sure knows how to command attention on stage, both with her vocals and her fashion.

The "Before He Cheats" singer is a country music powerhouse, and her fans are always left in awe watching her perform, in spectacular outfits and with elaborate stage decorations no less.

Her latest performance is no exception, this time leaving her Canadian fans predictably impressed as she was part of the 2023 Grey Cup Festival at the Tim Hortons Field, in Hamilton, Ontario.

Following what appeared to be another epic show under her belt, Carrie took to Instagram to share a slew of photos from the event.

For the festival, the country star rocked out in a skin-tight leather tank top and tiny sequin black and yellow shorts with a chevron print and white dove motifs, paired with shiny leather knee-high boots.

She had her signature platinum blonde hair styled in soft waves with a center part, and accessorized her glitzy look with layered necklaces, later adding on a sequin bomber jacket that matched her short's print.

"Had so much fun last night in #Hamilton for the @GreyCupFestival!!!" she wrote in her caption, and her photos from the stage certainly prove it.

"I sang until I couldn't sing no more, literally!" she went on, concluding with: "Thanks for coming out and for being so kind! Have fun this weekend!"

© NDZ/Star Max The singer always brings out the glitz and glamor for her shows

During the show, Carrie was joined on stage by fellow country star Brian Kelley – who makes up half of country duo Florida Georgia Line with Tyler Hubbard – and the Grey Cup, sharing their own set of photos to their official Instagram page, wrote: "What an INCREDIBLE night filled with some ROCKING country from the talented Carrie Underwood and Brian Kelley."

© Getty Carrie lives in Tennessee with her husband Mike Fisher and their two sons

Fans were quick to take to the comments section under Carrie's post and maintain that it was in fact a rocking time, with one writing: "Loved your show! So loud. So much fun to sing along to!" as others followed suit with: "Truly a fantastic show! Thank you!!" and: "Amazing show! Your voice gives me goosebumps every time!" as well as: "You were amazing and are such a stunning woman!!" plus another one of her fans added: "Freaking goddess you were amazing."

When she's not rocking out on stage, Carrie lives in an incredible mansion in Tennessee, with her family, her husband Mike Fisher and their two sons, Isaiah and Jacob.

