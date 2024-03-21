Carrie Underwood rocks metallic bodysuit and chaps in dynamite new photos

Carrie Underwood is loving life back on the road, once again kicking off her long-running Las Vegas residency Reflection earlier this month, having first launched back in 2021.

As the current leg takes a break for about two months, Carrie, 41, embarks on a slew of other shows, with her latest being at the University of Texas El Paso earlier this week.

The singer took to social media to share some of her favorite outtakes from the sold-out show, where she performed her biggest hits, and looked the part of a right country superstar.

Carrie styled out a metallic silver bodysuit with a pair of high-rise gray denim shorts and a pair of matching chaps that featured a slew of glistening belt buckles running all the way up the pant leg.

The outfit made her legs look lithe and quite long and, to add to the bling factor, the chaps were connected to the top with a variety of chains that dangled on the singer as she moved around the stage.

"Had such a fun time @utep_ose!" Carrie gushed on Instagram. "What an amazing crowd!!! So sweet and so LOUD!!! It was definitely a night we won't forget! Thank you for the love, #ElPaso."

Fans reacted with comments like: "Love her style so much! Puts on such a good show every time," and: "Loved every minute of your show! Thank you and your team for coming to EP!!!" plus: "THIS FIT!!!" as well as: "WHAT??? I also wear short-shorts with chaps! We should be friends!"

The singer returned to Reflection on March 6 and concluded the first run less than two weeks later, even celebrating her 41st birthday on March 10 on stage the night before.

On April 13, she will perform at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee before returning to the Vegas strip in May and performing 18 more shows intermittently till October.

© Getty Images Carrie returned to the Las Vegas stage earlier this month for the 2024 leg of "Reflection"

In an interview with Las Vegas Magazine ahead of Reflection's return for 2024, Carrie said of the residency: "We try to keep the Reflection show to be a greatest hits kind of show."

"My guitar player, I think, coined it perfectly when he was like, 'This is like an awards-show greatest-hits moment,' because every single song we try to have a lot of production, a lot of visuals to go along with it. Every single song in Reflection could stand alone."

© Getty Images The singer will return to Vegas this May, and more of "Reflection" will run till October

While the singer revealed that she was excited to take on the huge stage of Resorts World Las Vegas, in a previous interview with the publication, she stated that it was being asked to open for Guns N' Roses earlier that year that really brought out the nerves compared to sold-out Las Vegas crowds.

"I was super nervous going into the whole thing because it's not my audience," she explained. "I haven't been an opening act in a very long time and I would only do it for Guns N' Roses."

© Getty Images "We try to keep the Reflection show to be a greatest hits kind of show."

"When they called us up and said, 'Hey, do you want to do this?' I was like, 'Yeah, you could pay me in tickets! I'll sit up there and watch the show and just have fun.'"

