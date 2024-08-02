Julia Roberts' niece Emma Roberts showcases her incredibly large diamond engagement ring

Emma Roberts gifted us with an up-close-and-personal look at her stunning engagement ring, just two weeks after announcing the happy news.

The Scream Queens actress posted an Instagram carousel on Thursday, revealing the giant diamond attached to a simple gold band, given to her by fiancé Cody John.

The couple reportedly met through mutual friends and have been dating since 2022; he featured in her social media post, with the actress snapping a pic of the ring with Cody seated behind her on a plane.

Cody is also an actor, like his fiancée; he has previously worked on Hulu's Wu-Tang: An American Saga and The CW's In the Dark. The pair keep their relationship relatively private, aside from posting the occasional cute snap of each other to their social media.

Emma revealed to Cosmopolitan why they were so private with their love life, saying, "I never want to talk about relationships I'm in or that are ending or have ended. It's hard enough to be with someone by yourself, let alone with an audience."

The American Horror Story actress captioned the new Insta carousel, "goodbye july"; friend and supermodel Cara Delevingne took to the comments to celebrate the pair's happy news, writing, "congratulations angel!"

The post also included a selfie of Emma with singer Camila Cabello dressed to the nines, and an adorable snap of the actress holding her only child, Rhodes, whom she shares with ex-love Garrett Hedlund.

The loved-up pair formally announced their engagement two weeks ago via Emma's Instagram, with a gorgeous picture of the two grinning after the proposal.

Emma's friends and fellow stars flocked to the comments to offer their well-wishes; Lindsay Lohan, Ashley Tisdale, Eiza Gonzalez, Anna Sophia Robb, Kristin Chenoweth, and Nicky Hilton were just some of the friends congratulating the couple.

The 33-year-old's Scream Queens co-star Lea Michele added, "Already planning the bachelorette!!!! So happy for you babe!!!"

She sassily captioned the post, "putting this here before my mom tells everyone", referencing her mom's hilarious slip-up when she accidentally revealed her daughter's pregnancy before the rest of the world knew.

Emma told Jimmy Kimmel in an interview about her mother's faux-pas: "I was keeping my pregnancy pretty low-key, but unfortunately, my mother has Instagram. Mothers and Instagram, it's a bad combination. She spilled the beans," she said.

After her mom, Kelly Cunningham, thanked fans for their congratulations, Emma's friends quickly informed her of the mishap. "And then when I said to her, 'Mom you revealed my pregnancy,' she goes, 'Emma, you announced it.' And I said, 'No, I didn't; that was a tabloid.' She was like, 'Oh, that wasn't clear.'"

Despite past slip-ups, Emma and Kelly, who was previously married to Julia Roberts' brother Eric, are closer than ever after the birth of her child Rhodes.

She told People that without her mother's help, she wouldn't be able to continue her successful acting career. "I'm so lucky my mom helps me a lot. I would die without my mom", she admitted.