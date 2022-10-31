Kristin Chenoweth's debilitating health issue that threatened her career Kristin thought she might have to retire

Glee actress Kristin Chenoweth has had a sparkling career to date, and has just finished shooting Apple TV's Schmigadoon, but there was a time she feared she wouldn't be able to continue with her passion.

Kristin shared that when she was 25, she suffered with such bad migraines she had to crawl off-stage during a performance. "I was crawling off the stage and thought I would have to retire," she told The Healthy.

The star's migraines were likely set off by the bright lights on stage, with Kristin sharing: "I would get kaleidoscope eyes and that brain freeze you get when eating ice cream—but it never passed—and nausea."

The 54-year-old said that stress was also a trigger for her agonising headaches, explaining that she manages stress through prayer and meditation. She also avoids alcohol and eats a low salt diet in order to minimise migraines.

When stress does kick in, Kristin said walking helps clear her head.

Being on stage triggered Kristin Chenoweth's migraines

"I will go on a walk in Los Angeles and notice this cute snail or see a hummingbird. Be in the moment, and live your life," she says.

The star also has Botox for her migraines, explaining: "It's not a cure, but I saw a difference."

Kristin Chenoweth said Botox helped with her migraines

Botox reportedly helps stop migraines by blocking chemicals called neurotransmitters that carry pain signals from your brain.

