Kelly Ripa throws support behind youngest son Joaquin in new family update

Kelly Ripa delighted fans with a collection of never-before-seen family photos this week, as the Live with Kelly and Mark star celebrated her beloved father Joe's birthday.

And in one sweet picture, Kelly was seen subtly supporting her youngest son Joaquin, 21, by wearing a Michigan sweater.

Joaquin is a student at the University of Michigan and is a member of the wrestling team too. Kelly wore her sweatshirt while posing at home with her dad Joe.

Other pictures in the montage included some of Joe with Kelly's children when they were younger, including christenings and holy communions, and a picture of the proud dad holding up a copy of Kelly's book, Live Wire, which was published in 2022.

Family is everything to Kelly, who is very close to her parents, Joe and Esther. The star and her husband Mark Consuelos are doting parents to three children, Michael, 27, Lola, 23, and Joaquin, who are close to both their mom and dad, as well as their grandparents.

The family is currently scattered all across the country and world, with Joaquin in Michigan, while Lola is now living in London.

Michael is still nearby to his parents, having lived in Bushwick, Brooklyn, for the past few years after graduating from NYU. All three of Kelly and Mark's children are showing signs of wanting to follow in their parents' footsteps in the entertainment industry.

Michael is an aspiring actor who has had success with landing a number of roles over the past few years, including playing a young Hiram Lodge on Riverdale, the character his father has portrayed for decades.

Lola, meanwhile, has released several singles and is showing promising signs of achieving great success in the music industry. Joaquin, meanwhile, is studying drama at college.

Kelly and Mark's children have grown up seeing their parents on TV and have appeared on Live on many occasions over the years.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos with their oldest two children Michael and Lola

Despite growing up in beautiful homes, Kelly and Mark's children are incredibly humble and have been raised with strong work ethics.

Touching on the way their children are during a chat with Daily Mail, the doting mother said of her children's upbringing: "We want to raise productive people who are thoughtful and selfless."

The star added: "I wanted to raise good, caring, generous, thoughtful people who are professional, who are polite, who don't expect the world handed to them."