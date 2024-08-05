Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Serena Williams sparks debate after Parisian hotel denies her family entry during Olympics
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Serena Williams attends the men's tennis final on day nine of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Roland-Garros Stadium© Jean Catuffe

Serena Williams sparks debate after Parisian hotel denies her family entry during Olympics

The tennis legend was accompanied by her husband, Alexis Ohanian, and their daughters, Olympia and Adira

Faye James
Senior Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Tennis legend Serena Williams has sparked debate after she and her family were denied access to the rooftop restaurant of a prestigious Parisian hotel during the Paris Olympics. 

The 42-year-old athlete took to social media to voice her frustration, sharing her experience with her followers.

“Yikes @peninsulaparis,” she tweeted on Monday. “I’ve been denied access to a rooftop to eat in an empty restaurant at nicer places, but never with my kids. Always a first. #Olympic2024. You’re Really Gonna Reject Me?!?!”

Serena included a photo of The Peninsula’s sign with her message, sparking a wave of reactions from her fans. 

Recommended videoYou may also likeSerena Williams surprises at the ESPYs

Many accused the hotel of racism, with comments like, “You should claim racism and get someone fired,” and, “It doesn’t matter how much money you have. Racism doesn’t care bro.”

However, not everyone sided with Serena. Some accused her of acting like an entitled “celebrity,” with one user commenting, “BREAKING NEWS: Celebrity told ‘no,’” and another writing, “I’m a celebrity, kick a regular person out so I can eat.”

Serena Williams and her daughter Olympia Ohanian have been enjoying their time at the Olympic Games© Jean Catuffe
Serena Williams and her daughter Olympia Ohanian have been enjoying their time at the Olympic Games

The Peninsula Hotel responded to the controversy with a statement, clarifying the situation. “Dear Mrs. Williams,” they wrote. 

“Please accept our deepest apologies for the disappointment you encountered tonight. Unfortunately, our rooftop bar was indeed fully booked, and the only unoccupied tables you saw belonged to our gourmet restaurant, L’Oiseau Blanc, which was fully reserved.”

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian and their daughter Adira River © Karwai Tang
Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian and their daughter Adira River

Serena, who is in Paris for the 2024 Olympic Games, was accompanied by her husband, Alexis Ohanian, and their daughters, Olympia, 6, and Adira, 1. 

The family has been enjoying their time in the City of Light, with Serena participating in the opening ceremony’s torch relay alongside other celebrated sports stars, including Rafael Nadal, Carl Lewis, and Nadia Comaneci.

Serena Williams, former tennis player of the USA is seen during the march between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during the Men's Singles Gold medal match on Court Philippe-Chatrier at Roland-Garros Stadium during the Paris 2024 Olympics Games on August 04, 2024 in Paris, France.© Getty
Serena turns heads with her glam attire

Over the weekend, Serena stole the spotlight from the stands as she attended the men’s tennis final between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain. 

Displaying her effortless style, the tennis icon sported a pair of black Nike leggings, a fitted black bodysuit, and an oversized black and navy bomber jacket. 

The tennis star wears her hair in a variety of ever-changing styles
Serena Williams attends The Prelude To The Olympics

Her honey-blonde mermaid hair, worn in rippling curls that cascaded past her shoulders, added a touch of glamour to her ensemble. 

Serena completed her look with Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses and a chic mini handbag in black leather.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More