Team GB's Molly Caudery has an athlete boyfriend – meet Joel Clarke-Khan

Team GB's Molly Caudery is riding high. The Cornish pole vaulter is making her Olympic debut in Paris, and her family and friends couldn't be prouder. Ahead of her big break in France, Molly, 24, has been sharing updates in recent weeks, revealing that she's been training alongside her athlete boyfriend, Joel Clarke-Khan.

Joel, a British High Jumper, has made a name for himself after winning the high jump event at the 2020 British Athletics Championships. According to his Instagram bio, he is also signed with FORTE Model Management.

Molly and Joel appeared to confirm their relationship with a joint Instagram post in August 2023, however, it's unknown how long they've been a couple.

Last month, Joel confirmed that he'd be on hand to support Molly at the 2024 Olympics, despite failing to qualify himself. Speaking to the BBC, the high jumper noted that while he was initially disappointed to have missed out, he couldn't wait to support Molly.

"She qualified, that was a real mood riser for me," explained Joel. "I think she's a real favourite. There could be a potential gold medal there. That's not something I'd ever miss.

"There are still plenty of competitions after the Olympics, this season doesn't have to be done and dusted for me," added the 24-year-old.

Joel, one of Molly's biggest cheerleaders, often posts about Molly on his social media account. Adorably, the athlete revealed that he and his girlfriend even train together, by sharing a video of them running down a track. "Couples therapy," he quipped in the caption.

After Molly won the women's pole vault in Ostrava in May, Joel made sure to celebrate his girlfriend's victory. "YOOO Congrats @molly_caudery, fun day in Ostrava, amazing crowd support," he wrote alongside it.

"Unfortunately I haven't been selected for Europeans despite having the standard, but that's okay! I'll still be out in Rome to support @molly_caudery and Team GB regardless!!"

When they're not competing and supporting one another at various competitions, both Molly and Joel love to travel and have been on several adventures since announcing their relationship.

In September 2023, Joel gave fans a glimpse of their trip to Canggu Bali, and in October of that year, he confirmed that he and Molly had jetted to Indonesia to mark his 24th birthday. More recently, the couple enjoyed a mini-break in Positano, Italy.