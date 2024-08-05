Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Serena Williams looks incredible with her natural curls at the Paris Olympics
Serena Williams, former tennis player of the USA is seen during the march between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during the Men's Singles Gold medal match on Court Philippe-Chatrier at Roland-Garros Stadium during the Paris 2024 Olympics Games on August 04, 2024 in Paris, France.© Getty

The 23-time Grand Slam winner served in the stands to support Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
Serena Williams made a glamorous return to the Roland Garros stadium on Sunday night, but the five-time French Open champion was serving in the fashion department from the sidelines rather than on court. 

The retired professional tennis player, 42, stole the spotlight from the stands as she attended the men's tennis final between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain on day nine of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

Acing effortless style, the tennis legend sported a pair of black Nike leggings, a fitted black bodysuit and an oversized black and navy bomber jacket. 

Serena Williams attends the men's tennis final on day nine of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Roland-Garros Stadium© Jean Catuffe
Most striking, however, was Serena's honey-blonde mermaid hair worn in rippling curls that cascaded past her shoulders. The mom-of-two accessorized with Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses and a chic mini handbag in black leather.

Serena's ever changing hair game

The tennis star wore her hair in epic mermaid curls at the Paris Olympics© Getty
The seven-time Wimbledon champion is widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time, but it wasn't just her tennis talent that earned her A-list status on the court.

Over her 27-year professional career, which granted her 23 Grand Slam titles, the younger sister of Venus Williams always made sure she looked phenomenal on the court.  

Serena's style on court was just as impressive as her tennis talent© Quinn Rooney
From her immaculate tennis whites to her tye-dye Puma dresses, sleeveless unitards and knee-high Nike boots, Serena left an indelible sartorial legacy behind when she retired from the sport in 2022. 

It wasn't just the fashion department Serena excelled in - the Michigan-born star was known for switching up her hair to match her Grand Slam style.

In 2002, Serena made a statement as she debuted platinum blonde braids at the Eurocard German Open.

A blonde babe: Serena was seeded No.1 in 2002© Getty
Serena embraced her natural hair texture at Wimbledon in 2008© Ryan Pierse
Six years later, the style maven rocked her natural hair texture at Wimbledon - along with an avant-garde tennis trench coat that looked more suited for a runway than it did the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club. She made it to the final this year, missing out on the win to her sister, Venus.

The tennis star wears her hair in a variety of ever-changing styles© Getty
"For my hair, I basically just use coconut oil," Serena previously said to Into The Gloss.  

"One new thing that I’m trying is argan oil - I love it for my curly hair. I use [exfoliating] gloves for my body - when I’m in the locker room and I’ve got to go fast, I just throw on the gloves, and then that way I can get a scrub in and be done. I’ve been told I have soft skin."

 

