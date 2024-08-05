Serena Williams looks incredible with her natural curls at the Paris Olympics

Serena Williams made a glamorous return to the Roland Garros stadium on Sunday night, but the five-time French Open champion was serving in the fashion department from the sidelines rather than on court.

The retired professional tennis player, 42, stole the spotlight from the stands as she attended the men's tennis final between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain on day nine of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Serena's ever changing hair game © Getty The tennis star wore her hair in epic mermaid curls at the Paris Olympics The seven-time Wimbledon champion is widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time, but it wasn't just her tennis talent that earned her A-list status on the court. Over her 27-year professional career, which granted her 23 Grand Slam titles, the younger sister of Venus Williams always made sure she looked phenomenal on the court.

© Quinn Rooney Serena's style on court was just as impressive as her tennis talent From her immaculate tennis whites to her tye-dye Puma dresses, sleeveless unitards and knee-high Nike boots, Serena left an indelible sartorial legacy behind when she retired from the sport in 2022. It wasn't just the fashion department Serena excelled in - the Michigan-born star was known for switching up her hair to match her Grand Slam style.

In 2002, Serena made a statement as she debuted platinum blonde braids at the Eurocard German Open. © Getty A blonde babe: Serena was seeded No.1 in 2002

© Ryan Pierse Serena embraced her natural hair texture at Wimbledon in 2008 Six years later, the style maven rocked her natural hair texture at Wimbledon - along with an avant-garde tennis trench coat that looked more suited for a runway than it did the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club. She made it to the final this year, missing out on the win to her sister, Venus.