Serena Williams looks incredible with her natural curls at the Paris Olympics

Serena Williams made a glamorous return to the Roland Garros stadium on Sunday night, but the five-time French Open champion was serving in the fashion department from the sidelines rather than on court.
Acing effortless style, the tennis legend sported a pair of black Nike leggings, a fitted black bodysuit and an oversized black and navy bomber jacket.
Most striking, however, was Serena's honey-blonde mermaid hair worn in rippling curls that cascaded past her shoulders. The mom-of-two accessorized with Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses and a chic mini handbag in black leather.
Serena's ever changing hair game
The seven-time Wimbledon champion is widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time, but it wasn't just her tennis talent that earned her A-list status on the court.
Over her 27-year professional career, which granted her 23 Grand Slam titles, the younger sister of Venus Williams always made sure she looked phenomenal on the court.
From her immaculate tennis whites to her tye-dye Puma dresses, sleeveless unitards and knee-high Nike boots, Serena left an indelible sartorial legacy behind when she retired from the sport in 2022.
It wasn't just the fashion department Serena excelled in - the Michigan-born star was known for switching up her hair to match her Grand Slam style.
In 2002, Serena made a statement as she debuted platinum blonde braids at the Eurocard German Open.
Six years later, the style maven rocked her natural hair texture at Wimbledon - along with an avant-garde tennis trench coat that looked more suited for a runway than it did the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club. She made it to the final this year, missing out on the win to her sister, Venus.
"For my hair, I basically just use coconut oil," Serena previously said to Into The Gloss.
"One new thing that I’m trying is argan oil - I love it for my curly hair. I use [exfoliating] gloves for my body - when I’m in the locker room and I’ve got to go fast, I just throw on the gloves, and then that way I can get a scrub in and be done. I’ve been told I have soft skin."