Lauren Sanchez looks ever youthful as she joins Kim Kardashian on sun drenched holiday

Lauren Sanchez, 54, turned heads with her ageless beauty as she enjoyed a sun-drenched holiday with none other than Kim Kardashian.

The glamorous duo recently shared snippets of their luxurious Greek getaway on social media, leaving fans in awe of their fabulous adventures.

Kim, 43, took to Instagram to post a series of stunning photos from their June vacation. The Skims founder captured sun-soaked moments aboard boats and jet skis, showcasing not only the breathtaking scenery of the Aegean Sea but also the timeless beauty of her travel companion, Lauren.

In one particularly charming snapshot, Lauren radiates youthful energy, her glowing skin and bright smile stealing the spotlight.

Wearing a gold bikini, the former entertainment reporter effortlessly exuded confidence. The photo, taken while the duo navigated the crystal-clear waters on jet skis, perfectly encapsulated the carefree and joyous spirit of their trip.

The pair has been soaking up the Mediterranean sun alongside Lauren’s fiancé, Jeff Bezos, 60.

The trio was spotted enjoying the azure waters of Greece, with Lauren and Jeff riding separate jet skis. Kim, meanwhile, was busy capturing the picturesque moments, which she later shared with her 365 million Instagram followers.

Although the exact timing of Kim's rendezvous with Jeff and Lauren is unclear, it's evident that the couple had been reveling in the Greek islands for several weeks.

Lauren and Jeff have been island hopping across Greece, luxuriating on his opulent 127-meter yacht, Koru.

Built in 2021 in the Netherlands, Koru stands as the world's tallest sailing yacht with its impressive 229-foot masts.

This twin-engine and twin-propeller marvel boasts an array of luxurious features both inside and out. The yacht offers two on-deck pools, an outdoor dining area, and a hot tub. Inside, there's a plush dining space, a bar, a cinema, and spacious meeting rooms, making it the perfect vessel for both business and pleasure.

According to The New York Times, Koru is accompanied by Abeona, a 246-foot support vessel. This additional boat provides storage for jet skis, extra supplies, and even features a helicopter landing pad for ultimate convenience.

In a romantic twist, Jeff proposed to Lauren on Koru in May 2023 with a breathtaking diamond ring valued at $3.5 million, adding a personal touch to the yacht's storied elegance.

Kim's friendship with Bezos and Lauren dates back to 2022 when she and then-boyfriend Pete Davidson enjoyed a double date with the couple.

Their bond has since flourished, with the trio attending high-profile events together, including Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour and a stylish dinner in New York City alongside Nicky Hilton.

Lauren's friendship with other A-listers is equally impressive. She has close ties with stars like Chrissy Teigen and Eva Longoria.

In a notable instance, Chrissy came to Lauren's defense in April when restaurateur Keith McNally referred to her as “revolting.” Chrissy praised Lauren via Instagram, describing her as “incredibly dynamic, accomplished, and kind.”