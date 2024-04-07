North West, 10, leaks unedited photo of mom Kim Kardashian during lavish getaway

North West, the eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian, recently took to TikTok to share a series of candid selfies and family moments from their latest vacation.

The 10-year-old's post, set to the tune of Frank Ocean's Thinkin' Bout You, offered a glimpse into the fun-filled getaway with friends and family, including her cousin Penelope, 11, and siblings Chicago and Psalm, along with cousins Dream Kardashian and True Thompson.

Further into the photo compilation, viewers saw snapshots of Reign and Tatum, adding to the family-centric vibe of the slideshow.

Shared on the joint TikTok account of Kim and North, the social media showcase featured a mix of solo shots of North, displaying her sass and style, group photos with her siblings and cousins, and images of Kim, the 43-year-old Skims founder and reality star.

Amid the family and fun, one photo stood out, capturing Kim in a less-than-flattering light. In this snapshot, Kim was dressed in a brown snakeskin string bikini and black cowboy hat, basking in the sunlight.

Despite looking radiant, the photo emphasized her wrinkles, possibly due to the lighting or angle, showcasing a more natural side of the usually glamorous star.

Kim, a mother of four, has been increasingly open about letting her natural skin texture show. Last month, she shared an intimate moment from a facial treatment session, lying on a treatment bed while undergoing a procedure by The Beauty Sandwich, a popular facial sculpt and lift service known for its celebrity clientele, including Salma Hayek.

The post revealed Kim's unfiltered skin, complete with dark circles under her eyes, a departure from her polished public appearance.

Dressed simply in a black tank top, with her dark hair pulled back and her eyes wide open, Kim embraced her natural beauty, captioning the post, "Snatched! Thank you The Beauty Sandwich."

This openness extended to North's TikTok video, where Kim appeared in a more casual light, dressed in a brown dressing robe with her hair in a ponytail, and in another shot, making playful faces at the camera alongside her daughter.

These moments, shared on social media, reveal a side of Kim that fans rarely see, highlighting the reality star's willingness to share her unvarnished self with the world, underlining the message of beauty in authenticity and the comfort in one's skin.

