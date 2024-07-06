Jeff Bezos' major transformation after meeting Lauren Sanchez has to be seen to be believed

It's been 30 years since Jeff Bezos launched Amazon, originally as an online marketplace for books but now one of the world's biggest technology companies, and a lot has changed in that time.

The biggest transformation, however, may be Jeff's, as these pictures from 1995 reveal a man who looks worlds away from the billionaire businessman now engaged to TV personality and businesswoman Lauren Sanchez.

© Instagram Jeff Bezos in 1995

With his round wire-frame glasses and combover, Jeff posed for a picture at the time with her shirt sleeves rolled up and wearing a pink-patterned tie. The look was classic 1990s, and it was taken a year after he married MacKenzie Scott, whom he met in 1992.

The pair went on to welcome four children – three sons and a daughter adopted from China – and moved to Seattle, Washington in 1994 where he launched Amazon, then known as Cadabra.

© Paul Souders Jeff Bezos, Founder & Ceo Of Amazon.Com, Poses For Portrait January 1, 1997

Thirty years on Jeff is now a buff workout fan, shocking onlookers as he appeared at a conference in 2017 looking like Vin Diesel, with a shaved head and bulging biceps.

His new look was credited to Amazon's acquisition of Whole Foods that same year, with the father-of-four admitting middle-age saw him reconsider his approach to diet and exercise.

© Drew Angerer Jeff Bezos arrives for the third day of the annual Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference, July 13, 2017 in Sun Valley, Idaho

He began working with personal trainer Wes Okerson, who has also helped Tom Cruise, Gerard Butler, and Isla Fisher, for various movie roles, incorporating low-impact weight and resistance training into his routine. Wes is also known for his love of the outdoors, recommending clients add hill running, rowing and paddle boarding to their routines.

Lauren once called Jeff a "monster," and joked that she cannot do the same workouts as Jeff because "he's on a whole different level than I am".

Sleep is also very important for Jeff, and he once said that he needs eight hours of sleep a night: "I think better, I have more energy, my mood is better, all these things."

Jeff met Lauren in 2016 but it is thought their early days of romance began in 2018 when he was still married to Mackenzie.

"Just to set the record straight, I did have a relationship with this woman. But the story is completely wrong and out of order. MacKenzie and I have had good, healthy adult conversations about it. She is fine. The kids are fine. The media is having a field day. All of this is very distracting, so thank you for being focused on the business," Jeff told Amazon executives.

© Cindy Ord/MG24 Jeff Bezos and Lauren Saunchez attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024

In January 2019, Mackenzie and Jeff confirmed they had ended their marriage, and they divorced in April 2019, with Mackenzie receiving 25% of Amazon's stock, worth $35 billion. It was one of the most expensive divorces ever.

Jeff proposed to Lauren in April 2023.