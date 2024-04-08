Kourtney Kardashian pokes fun at sister Kim’s infamous meltdown while enjoying sun-soaked vacation

Kourtney Kardashian playfully teased her sister Kim Kardashian's memorable moment of distress over a lost diamond earring during their current vacation in Turks and Caicos.

Capturing a moment of herself in a bikini, swimming serenely, Kourtney took to social media to jest, "My diamond earring came off in the ocean and it’s gone."

This quip referenced an unforgettable scene from Season 6 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians where Kim experienced a dramatic meltdown in Bora Bora after her then-boyfriend Kris Humphries playfully tossed her into the ocean, resulting in a $75,000 diamond earring being lost to the sea.

In the 2011 episode, a distraught Kim exclaimed, “My earring’s gone!” sparking a meltdown that showcased her genuine panic.

© Instagram Kourtney teases Kim

Kourtney, often seen as the pragmatic sibling, delivered a line that would become iconic for its grounded perspective amidst the chaos, “Kim, there’s people that are dying.”

This scene has since evolved into one of the most quoted and remembered moments from the Kardashian television saga.

Recommended video You may also like Kourtney Kardashian's stunning Australian vacation

However, Kim has expressed weariness over the continued jokes and references to the incident. In a November 2023 GQ video, responding to a fan’s playful comment, she expressed, “This gets so old. Any time I’m in water, people will ask me if I found my diamond earring in the ocean.”

Kim also took the opportunity to set the record straight about the lost earring, revealing that Kylie Jenner, in a remarkable display of sisterly dedication, donned diving gear to retrieve the lost piece.

Kim's meltdown

“Kylie found the earring. So, she dove in the ocean, put on goggles, found it, and then she went back and found the back of it.

“That’s how clear the water is in Bora Bora, so, guys, the earring has been found,” she recounted, emphasizing the clarity of Bora Bora's waters and the successful recovery of the earring back in 2010.

© Instagram Kim, Khloe and Kourtney are enjoying a sun-soaked vacation

Despite Kim's clear indication that she’s over the incident, her family continues to find humor in it, as evidenced by Kris Jenner’s playful comment on Kourtney’s post, echoing her daughter’s iconic line, “Kourtney there are people that are dying.”

As for Kim, she shared a round of photos showing off her chic Miu Miu outfit (and impressive physique), posing at the beach during sunset in a white, racerback bra paired with a beige midi skirt.

© Instagram Photo shared by Kim Kardashian on Instagram April 2024 posing at the beach by sunset during a family vacation to Turks & Caicos

She got her younger sister Kylie Jenner's stamp of approval, as she wrote "gorgeous" in the comments, with others adding in: "Breathtaking," and: "Kim you look phenomenal" as well as: "She is STUNNING," plus a fourth fan wrote: "Ever gorgeous."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.