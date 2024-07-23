Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Lauren Sanchez, 54, turns up the heat in fire-red minidress made of a very unusual fabric
Lauren Sanchez poses with Brooks Nader in NY© Lauren Sanchez

Lauren Sanchez, 54, turns up the heat in fire-red minidress made of a very unusual fabric

Lauren is engaged to billionaire Jeff Bezos

Rebecca Lewis
Rebecca Lewis - Los Angeles
Los Angeles
2 minutes ago
Red hot summer! Lauren Sanchez rocked a bold red strapless mini-dress for a weekend away in New York – but her dress was made of fake nails. 

The look, designed by Schiaparelli, was from the fashion house's spring/summer 2024 collection (and was modeled on the runway by Kendall Jenner with an oversized beehive do) and it was molded to Lauren's curves, highlighting her body. 

"Best NY weekend. I think @natasha.poonawalla and I “nailed” our look," she captioned the series of pictures on social media, revealing she and the business executive had worn matching dresses. 

Lauren Sanchez poses on rooftop with NY skyline behind her© Lauren Sanchez
The dress is made from a stretch tulle and the nails are embroidered in rows with sequin embellishments bringing some bling. 

Lauren's pictures showed her standing on a rooftop with the New York skyline behind her; she wore her brunette hair long and loose over her shoulders. The pair were also joined by Brooks Nader, the model who is reportedly dating Prince Constantine Alexios of Greece. 

Lauren Sanchez poses with friend Natasha Poonawalla© Lauren Sanchez
Lauren's fashion style is one of sexy glamor; Lauren wore a sheer white Dolce & Gabbana gown earlier in July, which featured a high collar with a split down the chest, that showed off white lingerie, and long sleeves. She paired the look with nude heels, and she wore her long brunette hair in loose waves with a deep side part. 

The look came as she supported her eldest son Nikko, 23, who was modeling for the Italian fashion house. 

Lauren Sanchez poses with Brooks Nader in NY© Lauren Sanchez
The day before, Lauren attended the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda show wearing high-waisted black knickers and a sheer dress featuring stunning ruffles in a horizontal pattern, and visible boning. 

Lauren is a former TV personality and helicopter pilot but her rise to Hollywood darling – she is now close friends with Kim Kardashian – came after she met Jeff Bezos.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.© Getty Images
The two took their relationship public in January 2019, shortly after he announced he was divorcing his wife of 25 years, novelist and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, with whom he shares four children. He proposed earlier in 2023. 

Lauren is also mom to 17-year-old Evan and 16-year-old Ella with her ex-husband Patrick Whitesell.

