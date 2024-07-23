Lauren Sanchez, 54, turns up the heat in fire-red minidress made of a very unusual fabric

Red hot summer! Lauren Sanchez rocked a bold red strapless mini-dress for a weekend away in New York – but her dress was made of fake nails.

The look, designed by Schiaparelli, was from the fashion house's spring/summer 2024 collection (and was modeled on the runway by Kendall Jenner with an oversized beehive do) and it was molded to Lauren's curves, highlighting her body.

"Best NY weekend. I think @natasha.poonawalla and I “nailed” our look," she captioned the series of pictures on social media, revealing she and the business executive had worn matching dresses.

© Lauren Sanchez Lauren on rooftop with NY skyline behind her

The dress is made from a stretch tulle and the nails are embroidered in rows with sequin embellishments bringing some bling.

Lauren's pictures showed her standing on a rooftop with the New York skyline behind her; she wore her brunette hair long and loose over her shoulders. The pair were also joined by Brooks Nader, the model who is reportedly dating Prince Constantine Alexios of Greece.

© Lauren Sanchez Lauren poses with friend Natasha Poonawalla

Lauren's fashion style is one of sexy glamor; Lauren wore a sheer white Dolce & Gabbana gown earlier in July, which featured a high collar with a split down the chest, that showed off white lingerie, and long sleeves. She paired the look with nude heels, and she wore her long brunette hair in loose waves with a deep side part.

The look came as she supported her eldest son Nikko, 23, who was modeling for the Italian fashion house.

© Lauren Sanchez Lauren with Brooks in NY

The day before, Lauren attended the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda show wearing high-waisted black knickers and a sheer dress featuring stunning ruffles in a horizontal pattern, and visible boning.

Lauren is a former TV personality and helicopter pilot but her rise to Hollywood darling – she is now close friends with Kim Kardashian – came after she met Jeff Bezos.

© Getty Images Jeff and Lauren attend The 2024 Met Gala

The two took their relationship public in January 2019, shortly after he announced he was divorcing his wife of 25 years, novelist and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, with whom he shares four children. He proposed earlier in 2023.

Lauren is also mom to 17-year-old Evan and 16-year-old Ella with her ex-husband Patrick Whitesell.