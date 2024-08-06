Jessica Simpson shares emotional message with fans, after seven years of sobriety

Jessica Simpson has hit back at claims that she is drinking alcohol, revealing that her decision to step away from alcohol in October 2017 was the best "decision I've made for myself and for my family".

The mom-of-three went sober seven years ago, acknowledging in 2021 that she had discovered "self-respect," but on a recent Instagram post which celebrated her son Ace's 11th birthday, a concerned follower suggested that Jessica was drinking again.

© Rodin Eckenroth Jessica Simpson attends W Magazine, Mark Ronson, and Gucci's Grammy After-Party at Bar Marmont

"STOP DRINKING," the follower wrote, to which Jessica publicly responded with an emotional and telling comment.

"I haven’t wanted or touched alcohol since October 2017 and it has been the best decision I’ve made for myself and for my family. Thank you for your concern, but you have me very misunderstood. Sending love your way," she cordially replied to the support of other followers.

© Instagram Jessica sits in a dimly lit room in a pink tracksuit, make up free

In her memoir Open Book, released in 2020, Jessica spoke movingly of her battle with alcohol addiction, and said she was "killing" herself through alcohol and pills. In 2021, she took fans into the moment that she knew a change had to happen, sharing a picture of herself looking worlds away from her usual self, make-up free in a baby pink tracksuit sitting in a dimly-lit living room littered with blankets.

"Personally, to do this I needed to stop drinking alcohol because it kept my mind and heart circling in the same direction and quite honestly I was exhausted. I wanted to feel the pain so I could carry it like a badge of honor," she emotionally acknowledged, writing that she "wanted to live as a leader does and break cycles to advance forward- never looking back with regret and remorse over any choice I have made".

© Instagram Jessica poses for 'shocked' selfie with daughter Maxwell

"The real work that needed to be done in my life was to actually accept failure, pain, brokenness, and self sabotage," she admitted.

"The drinking wasn’t the issue. I was. I didn’t love myself. I didn’t respect my own power. Today I do. I have made nice with the fears and I have accepted the parts of my life that are just sad. I own my personal power with soulful courage. I am wildly honest and comfortably open. I am free."

© Instagram Ashlee and Jessica sit with their mom Tina

The singer also told fans that she "couldn't believe" how much time had passed but reminded everyone that there continued to be "so much stigma around the word alcoholism or the label of an alcoholic".

Jessica has been supported along the journey by husband Eric, her three children, Maxwell, Ace and Birdie-Mae, and sister Ashlee.

