Jessica Simpson's youngest daughter is her twin in adorable new family photos from 5th birthday celebrations

It is a special day for Jessica Simpson and her family: her youngest kid is officially five years old!

For her little Birdie Mae's special day, the Open Book author and her family celebrated by heading to the happiest place on Earth, Disney of course.

The former reality star, who married former NFL player Eric Johnson in 2014, is also a doting mom to daughter Maxwell Drew, 11, and son Ace Knute, ten.

Following Birdie's weekend of celebrations, Jessica took to Instagram to share a glimpse inside the festivities, sharing a round of adorable family photos to her Stories from their time at the park.

The birthday girl's celebrations seem to have started in her school classroom, though Jessica then went on to share a sweet selfie where Birdie is smiling ear to ear – wearing Minnie Mouse ears of course – posing in between her parents.

More heartwarming snaps of their day followed, including one highlighting Birdie's matching red lipstick with her mom, heading into the iconic pink Sleeping Beauty castle, plus an adorable family portrait of all three of the Johnson-Simpson kids.

Jessica also posted a photo with the extended Simpson family, revealing that her sister Ashlee Simpson Ross plus their parents, Tina and Joe, tagged along as well.

And to cap off the fun-filled day, Birdie was treated to a big batch of blue and purple donuts that spelled out "Happy birthday Birdie."

Jessica and her family are based in Los Angeles, though last year she opened up about their time testing out a potential move to Nashville, Tennessee.

Speaking with E! News, she gave insight into their experience in a rental home over the summer, admitting it was "a hilarious experience," before explaining: "I rent a home but I don't realize I need window coverings… I used thumbtacks to put these $40 curtains up so I don't wake up with the sun…"

Hectic as it might have been at times, and though the family hasn't committed to moving just yet, she did add: "Being in Nashville, even my kids are like, 'You laugh the whole time, you're so happy.'"

She further shared: "It's because I'm not on guard, I'm with a lot of like-minded people and it's not about the celebrity. It really is about the music and the heart and the conversation, and honestly just to have the music conversation again makes me so excited," hinting at a return to her music career.

