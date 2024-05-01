Jessica Simpson, 43, showcases incredible physique in green bikini after 100 lbs weight loss

Jessica Simpson dazzled in a new image shared on Instagram this week, where she was seen promoting her new collaboration with Walmart.

The fashion-forward entrepreneur and singer, known for her Jessica Simpson Collection, looked stunning in a bright green bikini.

The ensemble showcased Jessica's incredible figure following her notable 100-pound weight loss after the birth of her third child with husband Eric Johnson.

The 43-year-old mother of three styled her hair down, adding a touch of glam with a straw hat and jewelled belt and skirt.

She posed gracefully by the shore, embodying the vibrant spirit of her new collection. "We’re so excited to share our collaboration with @walmart!" Jessica shared in her caption.

"An all-new collection of over 100 pieces across apparel and swimwear (styles you won’t find anywhere else!) and jewelry to help you style a versatile, affordable, easy-to-wear summer wardrobe! Available in sizes XS-4X (apparel) and XXL (swim) at select @walmart stores and online! #WalmartFashion," she enthused about the partnership.

In another heartfelt caption, Jessica described her style for the day as 'Cali boho meets Texas charm.'

The A Public Affair singer's venture with Walmart features an exclusive collection that includes everything from swimwear to everyday apparel, all infused with her signature style.

The promotional video for the collaboration highlights several photoshoots, showcasing the breadth and appeal of the new collection.

Jessica also took a moment to reflect on the mission of her brand, stating, "We can't wait to help even more women feel their absolute best and most confident in what they wear."

Her brand, which launched in 2005 initially focusing on footwear, has since expanded into a full-fledged lifestyle brand embracing clothing and home goods. The transition reflects Jessica's evolving personal style and her deep commitment to accessible fashion.

The entrepreneur, alongside her mother Tina, regained control of the brand in 2021 after its parent company faced financial difficulties.

This move underscored her dedication to her business and her desire to keep her brand closely aligned with her vision and values. Jessica shared with People magazine how she draws design inspiration from various sources, including music, art, and her children. "I get my design inspiration from everywhere, like a song I love or a piece of art. I love vintage fashion, so I am always looking through archival prints and cuts," she explained.

Particularly inspired by her eldest daughter, Maxwell, Jessica admires her unique fashion sense and infectious confidence. "I am very inspired by my daughter Maxwell. Her pulse on fashion is so unique. She is an infectious trendsetter and always effortlessly confident," she proudly stated.

Jessica, who also embraces her role as a mother with fervor, recently spoke about her increased confidence since becoming a parent.

She expressed a newfound appreciation for her body's capabilities, saying, "It wasn't until I became a mother that I learned to celebrate what a woman's body can do. I am more confident now after three kids than I was at 25!"

With her family, including her supportive husband Eric and their three children, Jessica continues to balance her busy life with flair. The couple, who married in 2014, share daughters Maxwell Drew and Birdie Mae, as well as son Ace Knute.

Jessica’s diet secrets

Jessica is believed to have lost around 100lbs. This impressive transformation followed the birth of her third child, Birdie, in 2019. Opening up about her journey, Jessica shared with E! News, “I went to a nutritionist, and I needed to get my eating habits right.”

Earlier this year, she humorously dismissed rumors of using the weight-loss drug Ozempic, reflecting on her body's evolution over the years with Bustle, “I am fortunate to have been every size... For [my] brand, understanding the women [who buy our products] and for my psyche.”

