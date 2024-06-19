Jessica Simpson's daughter Birdie, 5, is her twin with mermaid hair and heels

Jessica Simpson looked no further than her youngest daughter when choosing a model for her eponymous clothing line.

The doting mother-of-three, 43, took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of Birdie lounging on an outdoor green velvet sofa in a stylish outfit. She looked party-ready in a black vest top, a sparkly skirt and gold and leopard print wedges from her mother's brand.

While Birdie's gold summer sandals - mini versions of Jessica's go-to wedges and platforms - appear to be sold out, pink, brown and white colourways are available online for $50.

"Cutest girl in the cutest @jessicasimpsonstyle," she captioned the photo. The five-year-old finished her look with a grey and silver headband holding her long mermaid blonde waves away from her face, just like Jessica's.

Kids' style

Jessica also shares daughter Maxwell and son Ace with her husband Eric Johnson, whom she married in 2014.

The Irresistible singer admitted that her kids have taken after their mother in the style stakes, even raiding her closet to steal her clothes and shoes occasionally. See inside their family home...

"Maxwell's sense of fashion inspires me daily. She has a concrete perspective on what she likes and her mind cannot be changed when she has her heart set on a certain look," Jessica told People.

© Instagram Jessica and Eric share three kids Maxwell, Ace and Birdie

"There are some amazing vintage pieces I am keeping for Maxwell and Birdie. I also have some special pieces of jewelry that will be theirs when the time is right," the Dukes of Hazzard actress said.

"Maxwell has already grown out of my shoe size, so sadly she never got to wear the Jimmy Choos. I didn't expect that or I would have turned my storage into her closet!"

© Instagram The singer revealed her kids steal her clothes

Despite Jessica's penchant for heels, she admitted her footwear choices have changed since she became a mother.

One surprising twist in the star's style? "I love statement slides. I am chasing three kids around for most of the day every day so I have embraced comfort," she said.

Jessica's clothing line

© Getty Images The star started her own brand in 2005

The actress and singer started the Jessica Simpson Collection in 2005 and it was sold to Sequential Brands in 2015, with Jessica keeping a 37% share.

Five years later, Sequential Brands was close to bankruptcy so Jesicca revealed she used her house to buy back her brand.

"I talked to my mom in-depth about it, and I was like, ‘I think it’s time for us to do this on our own,’" she told Bustle. "We either sink with the ship, or we jump and hope to find a lifesaver. And really that lifesaver was ourselves."

