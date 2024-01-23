From Bradley Cooper to Chrissy Teigen: celebrity sobriety journeys to inspire you through Dry January

With Dry January almost over, millions of participants around the world are left either itching to finally grab a drink, or alternatively, wondering if it's a lifestyle they want to keep up.

In Hollywood, the month-long sober challenge falls on the busiest time for celebrities: awards season, which comes with its fair share of high-pressure press campaigns, boozy luncheons, and even boozier award shows.

Below, take a look at some of the stars who have mastered the art of Hollywood socializing without a drink in their hand, and what they've said about choosing sobriety.

Tom Holland

Tom Holland was actually inspired by having done Dry January to stick to his sobriety. Speaking on the Jay Shetty podcast On Purpose, he explained: "I didn't one day wake up and say, 'I'm giving up drinking'. I just – like many Brits – had had a very, very boozy December. Christmas time, I was on vacation, I was drinking a lot…" adding: "I decided to just give up for January... and all I could think about was having a drink. It was all I could think about. I was waking up thinking about it, I was checking the clock... and it just really scared me."

Cara Delevingne

After one of Cara Delevingne's lowest moments was made public by the paparazzi last year, the iconic model was quick to turn to sobriety. She first opened up about her journey for Vogue's April 2023 cover, and said: "It's heartbreaking because I thought I was having fun, but at some point it was like, 'Okay, I don't look well,'" adding: "You know, sometimes you need a reality check, so in a way those pictures were something to be grateful for."

Jessica Simpson

In a 2021 Instagram post, Jessica Simpson reflected on all of the "self discovery to unlock and explore" that she had back in 2017, and further said: "Personally, to do this I needed to stop drinking alcohol because it kept my mind and heart circling in the same direction and quite honestly I was exhausted. I wanted to feel the pain so I could carry it like a badge of honor."

Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper has long been open about why and how he has been sober for the last 20 years. Back in 2012, he opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about going sober when he was 29, telling the outlet: "I realized I wasn't going to live up to my potential, and that scared the hell out of me. I thought, 'Wow, I'm actually gonna ruin my life; I'm really gonna ruin it,'" and noted: "Being sober helps a great deal."

Drew Barrymore

Though Drew Barrymore has always been candid about the struggles she faced as a child star, including with drugs and alcohol, she revealed for the first time in 2021 that she had officially decided to abstain from drinking two years prior. In a conversation on CBS News with Gayle King, she explained: "When you are stuck in a pattern or if you are going through things and you not only admit them out loud, but you force yourself to say, 'I'm willing to make big changes,' I think we all think we're very weak when we don't make those changes."

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen marked her first year of sobriety back in July 18, 2022, and shared on Instagram at the time: "I miss feeling loopy and carefree sometimes, but to be honest toward the end, it didn't give that fun feeling anymore anyhow. I drank to end crazy anxiety that later mostly went away when I – get this – quit drinking!"

