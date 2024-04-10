Jessica Simpson's oldest daughter Maxwell towers over her in must-see family photo

Jessica Simpson shared belated family photos from Easter, including photos with her daughters Maxwell and Birdie, as well as her son Ace.
Maxwell, 11-year-old, towered over her mom as they stood side-by-side in a family reunion photo. While Jessica is reportedly only 5 foot 3, it seems that her oldest child is growing up tall - and taking after her mom. Both dressed casually, the mom-daughter duo looked identical as they both wore their long blonde flowing hair parted down the middle.
Jessica and Maxwell also posed with Birdie, five, showing that the two daughters were carbon copies of their mom. Birdie held a plush bunny toy as she wore a princess outfit and leggings, with the singer putting arms around the little one with a smile.
The two daughters and their brother Ace all held impressive baskets of Easter eggs. Fans couldn't help but remark how Jessica's three kids all looked just like her.
"All 3 of your kids look SO MUCH like u. I never realized Ace did until recently but wow", one fan wrote. A second concurred: "Ace is your twin!"
"That last picture of Birdie looks just like you", another added.
A fourth said: "Your family is beautiful, birdie so cute she has her own unique look and style! Love you and all you represent Jess! Empowering women,!"
Remarkably, it seemed to be a decadent Easter as Maxwell and her mom were photographed opening Dior gift boxes.
"Dior on Easter! Oh my!" One person exclaimed, while another wrote: "The Easter bunny gives Dior shoes??!! Send him to my house next year please".
Jessica shares her three kids with former tight-end Eric Johnson, who she has been married to for 10 years.
Jessica, 43, commented that having Birdie "later in life" was "a lot harder" than she expected, adding: "It's just something that you end up accepting. I got a great child out of it who I adore and love and she rules the house. She definitely is the most heard in the family."