Jessica Simpson's oldest daughter Maxwell towers over her in must-see family photo

Jessica Simpson shared belated family photos from Easter, including photos with her daughters Maxwell and Birdie, as well as her son Ace.

Maxwell, 11-year-old, towered over her mom as they stood side-by-side in a family reunion photo. While Jessica is reportedly only 5 foot 3, it seems that her oldest child is growing up tall - and taking after her mom. Both dressed casually, the mom-daughter duo looked identical as they both wore their long blonde flowing hair parted down the middle.

© @jessicasimpson Instagram Maxwell towered over her mom

Jessica and Maxwell also posed with Birdie, five, showing that the two daughters were carbon copies of their mom. Birdie held a plush bunny toy as she wore a princess outfit and leggings, with the singer putting arms around the little one with a smile.

The two daughters and their brother Ace all held impressive baskets of Easter eggs. Fans couldn't help but remark how Jessica's three kids all looked just like her.

© @jessicasimpson Instagram Jessica's three kids

"All 3 of your kids look SO MUCH like u. I never realized Ace did until recently but wow", one fan wrote. A second concurred: "Ace is your twin!"

"That last picture of Birdie looks just like you", another added.

© @jessicasimpson Instagram Jessica with her daughters

A fourth said: "Your family is beautiful, birdie so cute she has her own unique look and style! Love you and all you represent Jess! Empowering women,!"

Remarkably, it seemed to be a decadent Easter as Maxwell and her mom were photographed opening Dior gift boxes.

© @jessicasimpson Instagram Jessica's lavish gifts from the Easter bunny

"Dior on Easter! Oh my!" One person exclaimed, while another wrote: "The Easter bunny gives Dior shoes??!! Send him to my house next year please".

Jessica shares her three kids with former tight-end Eric Johnson, who she has been married to for 10 years.

Jessica, 43, commented that having Birdie "later in life" was "a lot harder" than she expected, adding: "It's just something that you end up accepting. I got a great child out of it who I adore and love and she rules the house. She definitely is the most heard in the family."