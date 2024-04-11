Jessica Simpson goes without her wedding ring in rare photos with husband Eric Johnson after split rumors

Jessica Simpson recently shared a glimpse into her Easter festivities, a heartwarming celebration with her three adorable children and husband, Eric Johnson, that captured the essence of family joy.

However, amidst the Easter fun, fans couldn't help but notice that Jessica, 43, chose to forego her wedding ring in the snapshots, fueling ongoing speculation about her relationship with the former NFL player.

The With You singer's Instagram was a burst of color and love as she posted a collection of moments from their "belated" Easter gathering.

The celebration began with a cozy morning scene, where Jessica, dressed in a silky green pajama set paired with matching slippers, was nestled on the couch between her daughters, Maxi, 11, and Birdie, 5.

© Instagram Jessica makes rare appearance with husband Eric at Easter

Despite the early hour, Jessica radiated glam with full makeup and her signature blonde locks styled to perfection, accessorized with big silver hoop earrings – yet, her diamond wedding ring was conspicuously absent.

The Easter spirit was in full swing as Jessica's daughters, donning vibrant pajamas, delved into their holiday gifts, a touching moment of family bonding captured in the candid shots.

© Instagram Jessica with her daughter

Despite the whispers about her marital status, Jessica ensured the family portrait included her husband, Eric, 44.

The couple, along with their son Ace, 10, and Jessica's parents, shared a smile in a delightful group photo. Eric, the doting dad, was seen holding Birdie on his shoulders, embodying casual comfort in jeans and a T-shirt, complemented by a green baseball cap and bare feet.

© Instagram Jessica and Eric's three children are growing up fast

The Simpson-Johnson household was alive with Easter magic, as Jessica also shared snapshots of her children joyously holding their Easter baskets brimming with eggs and goodies.

The playful spirit of the day was captured in a whimsical photo of the kids with baskets over their heads and another of them navigating a loft, the family dogs weaving around their feet.

The Easter haul was a sight to behold, with Birdie proudly displaying a giant blue Paw Patrol egg and a cuddly purple bunny, while Maxi was gifted a luxurious Dior box, further sweetening the festivities.

© Instagram Jessica gained and lost 100 lbs during each of her three pregnancies

The celebration closed with an enchanting image of Birdie, adorned with pink bunny ears, roasting a marshmallow by an outdoor fireplace – a perfect end to a day filled with laughter, love, and family.

Jessica captioned her heartwarming post with a simple "Belated," accompanied by two bunny emojis, inviting her followers into the joy of their family gathering.

As Jessica and Eric approach their 10th wedding anniversary in July 2024, the buzz around Jessica's choice to go ringless adds an intriguing layer to the narrative of their relationship.

