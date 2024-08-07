Ryan Reynolds brings surprise family member along in expected appearance

In a delightful twist, Ryan Reynolds introduced an unexpected family member during an unexpected apperance, which quickly turned into a comedic interrogation featuring his mother, Tammy, and close friend Hugh Jackman.

The trio hilariously crashed an interview with Brandon Sklenar, who stars alongside Ryan’s wife, Blake Lively, in the upcoming film It Ends With Us.

The video, shared on Twitter, showcases the trio playfully grilling Sklenar about his on-screen relationship with Blake, adding a layer of lighthearted mischief to the promotional event.

Ryan Reynolds riffs on having four kids

The video kicks off with Ryan addressing Sklenar, saying, “It’s not every day the husband gets to interview his wife’s love interest. So, I saw you posing in a photo with Mrs. Reynolds. Do you guys have a nickname or something?”

Ryan then dramatically produces a photo, adding, “It’s pretty suggestive. How do you explain that?”

© Penske Media Ryan Reynolds and mother Tammy Reynolds

As Sklenar hesitates to reply, Ryan feigns panic and jokes, “Jesus Christ, my heart is beating like crazy right now. It reminds me of when I went on that meth journey.”

The comedic tone escalates when Tammy joins the scene, armed with a list of questions Ryan had prepared. She quips, “Mum, it’s Ryan. I wrote all these questions, but don’t tell Brandon. I didn’t expect to love him so much, so don’t blow this for me.”

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively with daughters James Reynolds and Ines Reynolds

Tammy’s playful banter includes telling Sklenar she had “stopped taking my blood thinner medication” because “if I can’t have you, I don’t want me.” Sklenar, maintaining his composure, advises, “Mrs. Reynolds, you should probably keep taking your medication, and I’m a little worried about your son. Like he’s for sure addicted to meth.”

In a touching moment, Tammy brings up Ryan’s late father, asking Sklenar if he knew about the loss in 2015.

© John Nacion Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at the It Ends With Us premiere

Ryan interrupts to add, “Ryan would love to have a new dad, to have a catch. I think he could really use a man in his life; Hugh is no spring chicken anymore. Blink once for yes, or blink once for I’d love to be your new dad.”

Ryan, ever the jokester, shakes the paper and declares, “He blinked!”

The comedic crescendo reaches new heights when Hugh appears, bringing his unique Australian charm.

“I’ve never done an interview before, but I’ve done a lot of things, like crazy things in Australia,” Hugh begins. “You do understand you can’t even get into preschool unless you take a person’s life with your own bare hands, twice.”

© Getty Images Blake and Ryan at the Deadpool premiere

With a mock-serious tone, Hugh asks, “So listen, I’ve just got one question, what are you doing messing with my best buddy’s wife?”

The camera then cuts to a behind-the-scenes shot of Ryan, Tammy, and Hugh, all agreeing on what a “nice guy” Sklenar is, wrapping up the playful charade on a high note.

It Ends With Us is based on Colleen Hoover’s best-selling novel, with Sklenar and Blake portraying childhood lovers Lily Bloom and Atlas Corrigan.

The film promises to be a heartfelt exploration of love and resilience, with this promotional clip perfectly encapsulating the fun and camaraderie behind the scenes.