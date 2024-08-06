Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' baby boy Olin's famous godfather revealed

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' four children may have Taylor Swift as their godmother – but she's not the only famous name entrusted to guide their kids.

The Deadpool & Wolverine star, 47, and the It Ends With Us actress, 36, only recently revealed the sex of their fourth baby following his birth in 2023.

The couple are also parents to daughters James, nine, Inez, seven, and Betty, four.

Like with Taylor, who was the one to reveal she is godmother to all four of Blake and Ryan's children last month, Olin's godfather also dropped his connection to their youngest in a recent interview with Variety.

Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy confirmed that he is Olin's godfather while speaking about how all four of Ryan and Blake's kids played a role in the latest movie.

"Little by little, all of the Reynoldses started being a part of the movie, including their youngest," he said, adding: "As the proud godfather of Olin, that might be my favorite voice cameo."

In addition to Ryan and Blake – who played Lady Deadpool – their kids were credited as having roles in the movie, on the screen or otherwise.

James is credited for playing a Screaming Mutant, Inez is listed as Kidpool, Olin is Babypool, and while Betty didn't have a cameo, she was listed in the credits as "Hugh Jackman Wrangler."

Betty's role seems fitting as Ryan previously revealed the close bond she has with Hugh.

"My four-year-old Betty sort of loves Hugh, like unconditionally," he told People, though he added that, "she expresses that love through unblinking violence."

"So, she attacks him, thinking she has claws and he has a healing factor – which he might," he jokily added.

While we know both of Olin's godparents, it is unclear who has undertaken the role of godfather for Blake and Ryan's three daughters.

It's not surprising that Taylor plays such an important role in the couple's children's lives considering she has been close friends with Blake and Ryan for years.

Revealing her godmother status while showing her support for Deadpool & Wolverine in July, Taylor shared a gushing tribute on Instagram alongside a photo of Ryan, Blake, Shawn, and Hugh.

She wrote: "Over the past few years I have watched one of my best friends on the planet pour every bit of his heart, soul, sweat, time, energy, jokes, pain, joy, rebellion, darkness, and magic into this film."

Taylor added: "Shout out to [Reynolds' character] Wade Wilson, aka my godkids' sperm donor!"

Little was known about Ryan and Blake's fourth child until last month. While his birth was confirmed last year, his exact birthdate has never been publicly shared.

At the New York City premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine in July, Ryan revealed his name, but it wasn't until a few days later that he confirmed he had a son.

"I want to start by saying thank you to my wife Blake, who is here," he said at the premiere.

"I want to thank my kids James, Inez, Betty, Olin, who are here: I hope that, if I’m lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing, that is, the contents of this movie, that happens in your wondrous life."

