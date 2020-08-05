Ryan Reynolds reveals his one major regret about his wedding to Blake Lively Blake and Ryan married in September 2012

Ryan Reynolds has opened up about his wedding to Blake Lively, and admitted there is one thing he wishes they did differently – choosing their wedding venue. The couple married at Boone Hall, a former plantation in South Carolina, in September 2012, and Ryan now admits their choice of venue was "a giant f***ing mistake".

Speaking to Fast Company, Ryan apologised that he and Blake held their wedding there, after receiving criticism that they were glamourising a place where black slaves once suffered and died. The Deadpool star said the choice of location is "something we’ll always be deeply and unreservedly sorry for".

MORE: Celebrities who married in secret

Ryan Reynolds apologised for his choice of wedding venue

He added: "It's impossible to reconcile. What we saw at the time was a wedding venue on Pinterest. What we saw after was a place built upon devastating tragedy."

Ryan also revealed that he and Blake have since held a second wedding ceremony in their home, but didn't share any further details about the secret wedding, except that it happened "years ago".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Get to know more about Blake Lively

The couple shared their wedding day exclusively with Martha Stewart Weddings, and photos from the intimate nuptials showcased elaborate details including a dessert table filled with sweet treats, a glimpse of Blake's stunning Marchesa wedding gown, and the Lorraine Schwartz wedding bands the couple both wear.

MORE: The most sentimental items worn by famous brides

Blake and Ryan's choice of wedding venue, the Boone Hall Plantation, also famously appeared in Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling's romantic 2004 movie, The Notebook, and is one of America's oldest working plantations.

Blake and Ryan married at the Boone Hall plantation

Ryan's comments about their wedding venue comes just months after Pinterest announced it was limiting the distribution of images of plantation weddings on its site. Users who look up "plantation weddings" and similar terms on Pinterest will be warned that some of the results may violate the site’s policies.

"Weddings should be a symbol of love and unity. Plantations represent none of those things," a Pinterest spokesperson said. "We are working to limit the distribution of this content and accounts across our platform, and continue to not accept advertisements for them."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.