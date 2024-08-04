Blake Lively shares glimpse of luxe home with Ryan Reynolds and 4 kids - and it's Gossip Girl-approved

Blake Lively stepped out on Wednesday in three incredible outfits as she prepares for the release of her new movie It Ends With Us.

But prior to her stylish stroll in New York City, the Gossip Girl actress, 36, took a set of stunning photos in the luxurious apartment she shares with her husband Ryan Reynolds, and four kids James, Inez, Betty, and Olin.

The star, who has just launched her own beauty brand Blake Brown, was seen posing up a storm in a pastel rainbow feather-adorned dress by Dauphinette in the entryway of her Tribeca apartment.

The space features an industrial aesthetic with printed soft furnishings for elevation and to add Blake's signature feminine touch.

The entryway has been dressed with a blue metal locker-style console, while the bare brick walls have been decorated with a large floral painted canvas.

A clashing rug adds visual interest and a sense of coziness to the otherwise minimalist space.

In another shot, a wider view was given of the sizeable area as Blake's co-star Isabela Ferrera posed for a photo revealing an incredible set of chandeliers.

The A Simple Favor star also showed off her second Dauphinette dress showing off the space from another angle so fans could see the photos hung on the wall and atmospheric downlighting.

The impeccable sense of style exuding from this property would get the Gossip Girl seal of approval, we're sure.

Blake and Ryan's luxury pad portfolio

The Green Lantern stars' Tribeca apartment is a thing of beauty. It sits in the exclusive 443 Greenwich building which boasts access via private key elevator, 11-foot high ceilings, and shared facilities including underground parking, a children's playroom, a 71-foot indoor swimming pool and fitness center, and a landscaped roof terrace.

The exclusive property has previously been neighbored by the likes of Harry Styles, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Meg Ryan, as well as Jennifer Lawrence who rents out her $9 million apartment.

The couple have also had famous visitors to their home. Ryan's Deadpool and Wolverine co-star Hugh Jackman shared a snap he had taken of The Proposal star at his home, showing off the unusual old-time aesthetic.

Helen Joseph, interior designer at Redrow, told HELLO! how Blake's home is at once trendy and timeless. "Retro prints and furniture are a huge trend for 2024, so Blake opting for bold and expressive patterns and curved seats has perfected an upbeat retro feel."