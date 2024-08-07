Romeo Beckham and sister Harper showcase unbreakable bond in adorable photo

Victoria and David Beckham's four children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper share the sweetest sibling bond.

And on Tuesday, footballer Romeo, 21, looked every inch the protective older brother as he posed with Harper, 13.

© Instagram The sibling duo share the sweetest bond

In the snapshot, which was shared to Instagram, the sibling duo looked inseparable as they wrapped their arms around one another whilst seemingly on holiday.

Romeo, who plays for Brentford FC, looked his usual stylish self dressed in jeans and a graphic T-shirt in taupe. He accessorised with a chunky watch, a sparkling chain necklace and a pair of sporty sunglasses.

© Instagram Romeo and Harper twinned in denim

Meanwhile, trendy teen Harper resembled the ultimate fashionista in light-wash jeans and a black bandeau top.

She wore her honeyed blonde locks in a sleek centre part a la It-Girl and accessorised with a studded white leather handbag.

Captioning his photo, Romeo simply included a white heart emoji. The star's fans and friends flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts, with one writing: "Best family dynamic," while a second noted: "The cutest brother," and a third chimed in: "You guys are such a beautiful family."

© Instagram David and Victoria welcomed Harper in 2011

Harper's bond with Romeo was clear to see back in 2022 when she penned a handwritten note expressing her gratitude. It read: "Dear Romeo, I hope you have so much fun in Holland, I will miss you and your football.

"Well done, I am so happy and thankful that you're my older brother, I am the luckiest person EVER. I love you with all my heart."

© Getty Images Victoria and David share four children together

Harper cheekily signed off her letter with: "Love = favourite child (AKA = Harper," and embellished her sweet note with a string of red hearts. Evidently overwhelmed by his sister's thoughtful gesture, Romeo captioned his snap: "Harperrrrr".

Over the years, Brooklyn has similarly expressed his love for his siblings. The budding chef, who now lives across the pond with his wife Nicola Peltz, is a tattoo enthusiast and boasts a plethora of significant inkings. On his elbow he has the numbers "02 05 11" in tribute to his siblings' birth years, whilst on his fingers, the names "Cruz," "Romeo" and "Harper" are clearly visible in bold text.

Inside Victoria and David's family life

Whilst Brooklyn and Romeo have already flown the nest, David and Victoria lead busy lives alongside their youngest children, Cruz and Harper. The family primarily split their time between their lavish London abode and their idyllic home in the Cotswolds where the family make the most of their orchard, sauna, swimming pool and football pitch.

© Getty Images The Beckham clan are regulars at VB's shows

The close-knit family regularly jet off on luxurious holidays and continue to support one another at key events. Back in October last year, the Beckham clan assembled on the red carpet for the Netflix premiere of BECKHAM which saw David enter the spotlight.