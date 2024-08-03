Brooklyn Beckham shares rare selfie with sister Harper - and they are identical

Brooklyn Beckham is the picture of a doting older brother. Football legend David Beckham and former Spice Girl Victoria's son, 25, took to Instagram on Friday night to share the sweetest snap with his youngest sibling.

The model was seen with his 13-year-old sister Harper who beamed next to her big brother in a navy V-neck school jumper, tartan skirt, and It-girl North Face padded coat.

© Instagram Brooklyn shared a new selfie with his sister after school

The teen was the spitting image of her fashion designer mother with her light brunette locks styled in braids down each side. Meanwhile, Brooklyn hugged Harper wearing a matching black jacket, graphic tee, and a cap embroidered with the word 'Lola' - a nod to the 2024 drama starring his wife Nicola Peltz.

"Love you Harper," the eldest of the Beckham brood penned in a sweet tribute.

© Instagram Brooklyn's taste in wine is super bougie

In another shot, Brooklyn was seen hugging his adorable white fluffy dog before tucking into a delicious meal served with a rather bougie bottle of wine - the Chateau Cheval Blanc St Émilion Bordeaux from 2011 which retails at Selfridges for over £700.

© Instagram Brooklyn gave his pup some love

Just the day before Brooklyn shared another selfie sharing some unexpected news. "Broke my shoulder but all good cause I have @nicolaannepeltzbeckham to look after me xx," the 25-year-old wrote, adding: "Love you babe."

The budding photographer was seen wearing a hospital gown revealing his arms which are covered in tattoos - much like his father's.

Brooklyn's birthday tribute to Harper

© Instagram Brooklyn celebrated his sister on her 13th birthday

On Harper's 13th birthday, which the family celebrated in July, Brooklyn paid tribute to his sister with a photo dump of sweet photos from his personal collection.

In one, the lookalike siblings were seen taking a roadside selfie with Brooklyn donning a red hoodie while Harper popped on her North Face jacket and slicked her hair back.

© Instagram Brooklyn is a doting big brother

In another, a younger Harper was seen in a striped blue shirt hugging her brother.

Harper's stylish genes

Harper is taking after her mother's sense of style. On Friday she posed alongside both parents and her brothers Romeo, 21, and Cruz, 19, while on their summer holiday.

DISCOVER: Harper Beckham looks so cool in ruffled skirt on luxe Italian boat trip

The Beckham teen looked so sweet in a ruffled pink dress as she embraced her mother who looked chic in a satin lace-adorned slip dress. "Fun family summer we miss u Bust & Nicola. I love these moments of memories, I love you all," penned her former England footballer dad.