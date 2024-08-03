Victoria Beckham admits parenting 'struggles' in candid interview

Victoria Beckham has shared an insight into her life as a parent, admitting to Nicole Kidman that she "struggled" a lot when she was a new mum with balancing her parenting responsibilities and still being a wife.

Sitting down with the Australian actress for Vogue Australia, Victoria reflected on her 25th wedding anniversary with David Beckham for which they were joined by three of their four children: Romeo, Cruz and Harper; eldest son Brooklyn was in New York with wife Nicola Peltz-Beckham for the occasion.

The pop singer reflected: "Getting that balance is very difficult. I struggled with that a lot when the children were younger."

Victoria shared she had help raising the children from nannies and the pair's own parents, before continuing: "You're trying to be the best wife, the best mum, the best professional. We didn't have much of a social life when the children were younger, that is just that one thing too much."

However, the couple have been able to relax and be more socially active with many of their children flying the nest and even youngest child Harper, 13, having her own "friendship group" and relying less on her parents.

"Now myself and David are in the next chapter," Victoria explained. "Even Harper, who is 13, has her friendship group, she loves to do her own thing, we we're super, super close but it definitely feels like that next chapter of our lives together."

The fashion designer also shared an insight into her relationship with husband David, saying the pair still "really laugh" with one another. "I have a husband I very much am still in love with, possibly more than when we first met," she shared.

Victoria added how "important" is was for her children to see how the couple support one another.

Although Brooklyn and Nicola didn't join Victoria and David when the husband and wife marked their milestone anniversary, it's clear that there's still a strong bond. When Brooklyn and Nicola lost their beloved dog, Victoria was quick to send a heartfelt message to the pair.

"Missing you @brooklynpeltzbeckham @nicolaannepeltzbeckham," the mum-of-four posted.