Harper Beckham practices her best pout alongside 'twin' Nicola Peltz

David and Victoria Beckham, along with their children Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and Harper 13, are currently enjoying a glamorous European holiday, but their oldest son, Brooklyn, 25, is never far from their minds.

Last week, Victoria and David both noted how much they were missing their firstborn, and the feeling was clearly mutual, as over the weekend, Brooklyn posted a photo of his little sister, obviously missing spending time with her.

The cute photo saw Harper and Brooklyn's wife, Nicola, pout for the camera, with Brooklyn captioning the snap: "My girls." Nicola, who is close to Harper, replied: "My perfect baby sis," while comments comparing the girls to twins flooded in.

Harper Beckham and Nicola Peltz pout for the camera

Nicola wears her dark hair long and loose in the photo, adding statement hoops earrings and dark sunglasses, while Harper contrasts her sister-in-law, looking angelic with blonde hair as she stares into the camera.

Nicola and Harper are no strangers to twinning moments, regularly styling their hair into the same looks and even sporting matching temporary tattoos last year, as well as matching the whole Beckham family at Christmas last year.

Of their cute bond, Nicola said Harper is her "dream little sister," adding: "If I could create the perfect dream little sister, it's her. I'm so blessed I get to have her as my little sister in my life."

© WWD Brooklyn Beckham, Harper Beckham, and Nicola Peltz Beckham at Victoria Beckham's fashion show

She also spoke fondly of Harper to The Times in 2022, gushing: "I wanted a little sister so bad, and Harper is the sweetest. I have the coolest little sister."

Nicola's big family

While Nicola always wanted a little sister, she is one of eight siblings. She has six brothers and one sister, as well as two siblings from her father Nelson Peltz's first marriage.

At 29, Nicola is the fourth youngest – she has three younger brothers, with her littlest siblings being twin boys Zachary and Gregory Peltz, 21.

© Instagram Nicola Peltz with her siblings

She posed with six of her siblings at the premiere of her film Lola, in February 2024, but mostly reserves her social media page for her Beckham family, regularly sharing photos with her mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham.