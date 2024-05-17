Emma and Matt Willis' unseen cosy corner of £1.7m home with children Isabelle, Ace and Trixie

Emma and Matt Willis have both enjoyed huge success in their respective careers, so it's no wonder that the couple, who wed in July 2008, have a sprawling home worth £1.7million in the Hertfordshire countryside.

The pair are fortunate to have plenty of space to raise their three children, Isabelle, 14, Ace, 12, and Trixie, eight – but Busted singer Matt recently posted a video to his social media followers filmed in an unseen cosy corner of their home.

The singer's video shows the gorgeous interior design taste they both have, as well as showing off the finer touches that make their house a home. Let's take a look…

1/ 6 © Instagram Home study Matt posted a selfie video on his Instagram recently to promote his highly-regarded BBC documentary, Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction, which was being re-aired on screens. The presenter and musician filmed from what appears to be his and Emma's home office. From the video, it's clear that the corner is located upstairs at the home and is surrounded by windows to allow plenty of natural daylight. The room is also a stunning teal colour with neutral accents like a wooden bookcase, shaped to fit the slanted ceiling.

2/ 6 © Instagram Cosy corner Another angle of the video shows that Matt and Emma have carried the teal colour on the walls across the floating shelves. The storage space looks stylish but blends into the walls, which is a great decorating tip if you want the items on your shelf to pop. Behind Matt sits a desk with a desktop PC.



3/ 6 © Instagram Dining room Meanwhile, in other parts of their home, the interiors are no less stylish. Emma shared this photo to celebrate their youngest Trixie's birthday and we love that the little one was so excited to open her presents, she was sitting on top of the table. Emma and Matt's dining room features a huge table with plenty of space and chairs for when hosting or enjoying family time over a meal, as well as high ceilings, cream walls, and long navy curtains. The dining room also looks out onto the garden thanks to the huge floor-to-ceiling doors.

4/ 6 © Instagram Kitchen The kitchen is often the hub of a family home and for the Willises it's clearly no different. Emma and Matt often film snippets of themselves from inside their kitchen which has high ceilings, cream walls and a marble-topped kitchen island. They also have a massive double fridge covered in fun magnets and artwork made by the kids.

