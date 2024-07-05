Matt Willis unveils huge leg tattoo of wife Emma Willis to celebrate 16 years of marriage

Emma and Matt Willis are one of the most loved-up couples in the world of celebrity, and Busted icon Matt showed just how obsessed he is with his wife on Friday.

The 41-year-old took to Instagram to reveal he's had a tattoo of his beloved wife inked onto his leg, with the portrait of Emma taking up his entire calf.

Matt's new ink is a full-body shot of Emma, with her trademark dark hair swept to the side. The former model wears a low-cut dress, inked onto a black background.

© Instagram Matt Willis has a new tattoo of Emma Willis on his leg

Of his mammoth new tattoo, Matt said: "Happy Anniversary @emmawillisofficial… I love you more than ever. 16 years and it keeps getting better. Thanks @tomftattoo for your amazing work and fitting me in just in time for today."

Matt's caption suggests his decision was a last-minute one, and his tattoo artist shared his work too, writing: "Had the pleasure today of tattooing @mattjwillis. Thanks again for the trust and for sitting so well."

It's no surprise Matt is a pro when it comes to coping with the pain of even such a large tattoo – he has countless works of art all over his body, including 'til death' on his wedding ring finger, in tribute to Emma.

Matt Willis' tattoos for his kids

It's not just Emma that Matt pays tribute to via his body. When their third daughter, Trixie, now eight. joined the family, Matt had a tattoo of a Twix bar, reading Trix, added to his collection.

© Instagram Matt's torso is dedicated to his and Emma's children

Their second child, Ace, 12, is also a feature in Matt's body art, with a huge A above a heart tattooed onto his chest. Their oldest daughter, Isabelle, 14, who they call Wizz is represented by a giant pop art style inking on Matt's torso, with the word 'Wizz' among the bright red and yellow ink.

DISCOVER: Meet Emma and Matt Willis' kids Isabelle, Ace and Trixie: 7 sweetest photos with rarely-seen children

Not all of Matt's tattoos are as sentimental, though, with just his torso dedicated to his family. On his back, the bassist has a huge dragon, while each of his toned arms is decorated with full sleeves

© Instagram Matt has lots of tattoos

His legs are decorated with a crown and a frog, the number 13, a devil and a bottle with a skull and crossbones, so Emma's tattoo is in good company!