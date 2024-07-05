Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Matt Willis unveils HUGE leg tattoo of wife Emma Willis for 16-year anniversary
Matt Willis and Emma Willis pose during the 2024 BAFTA Television Awards © Getty

Matt Willis unveils huge leg tattoo of wife Emma Willis to celebrate 16 years of marriage

The Busted star's tattoo is a work of art

Melanie Macleod
Wellness Editor
19 minutes ago
Emma and Matt Willis are one of the most loved-up couples in the world of celebrity, and Busted icon Matt showed just how obsessed he is with his wife on Friday.

The 41-year-old took to Instagram to reveal he's had a tattoo of his beloved wife inked onto his leg, with the portrait of Emma taking up his entire calf.

Matt's new ink is a full-body shot of Emma, with her trademark dark hair swept to the side. The former model wears a low-cut dress, inked onto a black background.

Matt Willis has a new tattoo of Emma Willis on his leg© Instagram
Matt Willis has a new tattoo of Emma Willis on his leg

Of his mammoth new tattoo, Matt said: "Happy Anniversary @emmawillisofficial… I love you more than ever. 16 years and it keeps getting better. Thanks @tomftattoo for your amazing work and fitting me in just in time for today."

Matt's caption suggests his decision was a last-minute one, and his tattoo artist shared his work too, writing: "Had the pleasure today of tattooing @mattjwillis. Thanks again for the trust and for sitting so well."

It's no surprise Matt is a pro when it comes to coping with the pain of even such a large tattoo – he has countless works of art all over his body, including 'til death' on his wedding ring finger, in tribute to Emma.

Matt Willis' tattoos for his kids

It's not just Emma that Matt pays tribute to via his body. When their third daughter, Trixie, now eight. joined the family, Matt had a tattoo of a Twix bar, reading Trix, added to his collection.

Emma and Matt Willis smiling while kayaking on the sea© Instagram
Matt's torso is dedicated to his and Emma's children

Their second child, Ace, 12, is also a feature in Matt's body art, with a huge A above a heart tattooed onto his chest. Their oldest daughter, Isabelle, 14, who they call Wizz is represented by a giant pop art style inking on Matt's torso, with the word 'Wizz' among the bright red and yellow ink.

Not all of Matt's tattoos are as sentimental, though, with just his torso dedicated to his family. On his back, the bassist has a huge dragon, while each of his toned arms is decorated with full sleeves

Matt Willis wearing a black tank top eating breakfast© Instagram
Matt has lots of tattoos

His legs are decorated with a crown and a frog, the number 13, a devil and a bottle with a skull and crossbones, so Emma's tattoo is in good company!

