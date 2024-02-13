Emma and Matt Willis reveal 'naughty' details of cheeky Valentine's Day gifts from lavish family home

Emma Willis and her adoring husband Matt couldn't be more ready for Valentine's Day.

The loved-up couple took to social media on Tuesday to share details of their 'naughty' treats for the romantic occasion. In the clip, the pair indulged in a number of "cheeky" chocolates which were shaped like an aubergine, a peach, a cherry and lips.

Emma and Matt Willis' kids play their part during funny Valentine's dinner

During the video, which was filmed inside the couple's lavish £1.7million home in Hertfordshire, Emma confessed: "Matt loves the aubergine emoji so much, we even have an aubergine Christmas decoration!"

Alongside the video were the words: "Warning: cheeky content incoming…

This is what you meant when you said you wanted some naughty Valentine’s Day gifts, right @mattjwillis?? [laughing emoji] @marksandspencer."

Emma looked fabulous donning a Valentine-red sweater vest and natural makeup. Her brunette bob appeared ultra-sleek and she accesorised her look with chunky gold rings. Matt donned a white vest and open black shirt.

The pair were in hysterics with each other

In the clip, the couple's chemistry couldn't be denied as they giggled at each other's jokes.

The at-home video came just one week after the husband and wife duo were spotted stepping out for a night at the Vanity Fair EE BAFTA Rising Star Party.

© Dave Benett Emma looked so stunning at the Vanity Fair EE Rising Star party

Emma caused a storm with her outfit for the evening, opting for daring thigh-high boots and flattering oversized black blazer.

Contrasting her relaxed tresses in the at-home clip, Emma swept her lengths back into a chic updo, and her night-out makeup look was comprised of subtle charcoal eyeshadow, fluttery mascara, and nude lipstick.

Emma and Matt are the doting parents to three childen

Matt matched his wife, and also looked ultra-chic rocking a black suit with no shirt underneath.

The pair tied the knot back in 2008, after meeting four years prior when the former popstar released his second studio album with Busted, and Emma was a presenter at MTV.

The pair are the doting parents to, Isabelle, 14, Ace, 12, and Trixie, seven. Emma and Matt like to keep their little ones, largely out of the public eye and only share occasional photos of their children facing away from the camera.