Emma Willis 'overwhelmed' following husband Matt's news

Emma Willis confessed she and her adoring boyband husband, Matt Willis were feeling "overwhelmed" on Wednesday, after she revealed he had been shortlisted for an NTA.

The former model, 47, took to her Instagram Stories to share the incredible news with fans alongside a sweet photo beside her beau. He was nominated for Best Authored Documentary for his brave program Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction, where he opened up about his battle with drugs and alcohol. Emma was also heavily featured in the documentary.

© Instagram Emma revealed that Matt had been nominated for an NTA

Captioning the photo, she wrote: "A little update. WOW. Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction was longlisted for an @officialntas. We’ve just found out... it's been SHORTLISTED for Best Authored Doc [Wide-smiling emoji]!! We're both so grateful and overwhelmed by the recognition. Openly discussing addiction wasn't easy for Matt, but seeing the impact it's had, and hearing all of your stories makes every moment really worth it.

"So many of you on commented on socials, and bumping into people when out and about.. it's clear how prevalent these issues are, though so rarely spoken about. Definitely, a reminder that we need to keep these conversations alive. Voting is open now."

Friends and fans of the couple couldn't wait to share their messages of congratulations in the comments section.

Ruth Langsford was one of the first to weigh in writing: "Fantastic! So well deserved….you were both amazing," alongside four applause emojis. Giovanna Fletcher simply added a red love heart emoji. Clara Amfo replied writing: "Very well deserved xx."

Emma and Matt are the doting parents to three childen

"Loved the doc so much. Addiction needs to be discussed more to reduce the stigma attached to it as it can be a lonely place for the addict and family/friends x," one fan penned. A second wrote: "Yay!! Well done to you both! Such a difficult topic and can’t imagine how it felt to go through it all but you’re helping so many and should be recognised xxx."

The documentary was so touching and lifted the lid on what it's like for those recovering from addiction as well as focusing a lot on how their friends and family cope. Matt's first sentence in the documentary was: "I've hurt her so many times I don't know where to begin," talking about his wife of 15 years.

The couple share three children, Isabelle, 13, Ace, 11, and Trixie, seven. Matt and Emma met in 2004 during an MTV interview where she interviewed him and his fellow Busted bandmates, James Bourne, and Charlie Simpson.

In July 5, 2008, the couple said 'I do' three years after dating.